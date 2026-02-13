Watch All 29 Trailers From the February PlayStation State of Play

Sony’s February 12 State of Play delivered a massive lineup of titles that included extended looks at gameplay for titles that had previously been announced, release date reveals, and a ton of brand new games for PS5 owners to look forward to.

Every Teaser and Trailer from the February State of Play

Screenshot: PlayStation

The full runtime for the February 12, 2026 State of Play clocked in at an hour and twelve minutes. That’s a huge event and it was full of exciting moments for gamers. The event offered Sony a chance to give a closer look at dozens of games.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora – Announce Trailer

Kena, now an accomplished Spirit Guide, travels to the mysterious island of Kosmora seeking a cure for her affliction and to reconnect with a friend from her past. There, she is confronted by a powerful corruption that fractures her staff. Needing it to survive, Kena must accept Kosmora’s forgotten and dangerous form of Spirit Guiding that manipulates the elements. On her journey, Kena discovers and nurtures memorable spirit companions – whose powers she will harness to solve puzzles and defeat enemies using new elemental abilities.

Ghost of Yōtei Legends is an online cooperative multiplayer mode, up to four players, where players can team up with friends to challenge monstrous, supernatural enemies across multiple gameplay modes. It will arrive in patch 1.5 – free for all Ghost of Yōtei owners.

Ghost of Yōtei Legends will launch on March 11 in some territories including Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Announce Trailer

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH launches on PC March 19, 2026.

The game is available for pre-order now.

4:LOOP – Gameplay Deep Dive

Game Director Mike Booth breaks down the gameplay systems that make 4:LOOP an endlessly replayable co-op shooter, built around emergent combat, player choices, and dynamic encounters.

Pragmata – World View

It is the near future, and protagonists Hugh and his android companion Diana, must work together as they make their way through the cold lunar research station. PRAGMATA launches on PS5 on April 24, 2026!

Resident Evil Requiem – 4th Trailer

Resident Evil Requiem is now available for pre-order! Experience terrifying survival horror with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, and dive into pulse-pounding action with legendary agent Leon S. Kennedy. Both of their journeys and unique gameplay styles intertwine into a heart-stopping, emotional experience that will chill you to your core.

A new era of survival horror begins when Resident Evil Requiem launches February 27, 2026 for PlayStation5.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered – Announce Trailer

Return to Nosgoth as Kain and Raziel clash between fate and free will. Updated HD visuals, refined controls, and a modern camera. Pre-order now. Available March 3rd!

Brigandine Abyss – Teaser Trailer

Fantasy War Strategy RPG Series Brigandine’s Newest Installment: Brigandine Abyss! Coming in 2026.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round – Announcement Trailer

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Last Round will be slugging its way onto PS5 on June 25, 2026. This is the definitive version of DEAD OR ALIVE 6, which was first released back in 2019, and this new version will release simultaneously with both standard and free to play editions.

Dead or Alive New Project – Teaser Trailer

The production of the newest “DEAD OR ALIVE” series title has started. DEAD OR ALIVE is a fighting action game series, first released in 1996. So, this year marks its 30th anniversary.

Control Resonant – Gameplay Reveal

As Dylan Faden, you’ll take on a wide range of paranatural threats head-on, utilizing the environment, deploying extraordinary abilities and the raw force of Dylan’s shapeshifting weapon, the Aberrant. Wield the Aberrant in its many deadly forms and decide how you want to tackle your foes in combat as the weapon morphs on demand to meet each new challenge. Dylan’s abilities extend beyond combat as he uses them to traverse perception-bending locations and grapple with gravity anomalies that distort the vertical and horizontal plane.

CONTROL Resonant arrives in 2026 to PlayStation 5.

Crimson Moon – Announce Trailer

Prepare, violent one, for an all-new gothic action-adventure RPG.

In Crimson Moon, you embody the form of a Nephilim. A violent half-human, half-angel hybrid forged to defend humanity from hell using supernatural powers, weapons, and melee combat abilities.

Over the course of savage, replayable runs you’ll slay your way through an ever-evolving horde of demons, undead, vampires, and hellgrowth abominations in visceral souls-inspired melee combat. Whether you crusade alone or slay together in two-player co-op, the prophecy is yours to fulfill.

Crimson Moon arrives on PlayStation5 consoles in Fall 2026.

From developers GAME FREAK inc. comes a one-person, one-dog action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic Japan. Beast of Reincarnation launches August 4, 2026 on PlayStation 5.

Neva: Prologue – Reveal Trailer

Set years before the events of the main game, Neva: Prologue tells the story of how Alba and Neva first met.

Yakoh Shinobi Ops – Announce Trailer

Master the art of infiltration through tactical top-down gameplay. Survey terrain, track enemy patterns, and plot the perfect route to complete your mission. But beware, relentless Hunters stalk your every move, bringing overwhelming dread to those who dare expose themselves.

Work as one, strike from shadows. Leave no trace. Coming 2027 with 4-Player Online Co-op.

Project Windless – Reveal Trailer

Project Windless is a single-player open-world action RPG set in the universe of the acclaimed Korean fantasy novel series The Bird That Drinks Tears.

Step into a mythic age as a mighty Rekon warrior and journey across a breathtaking, war-torn world. Stand against overwhelming odds, forge alliances, and wage war across massive battlefields to unite a fractured land and give birth to a new kingdom.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer – Gameplay Trailer

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a runs-based, high-stakes reinvention of racing born in the lawless Outer Rim of the Star Wars galaxy. Coming to PlayStation 5 2026.

A new racer has arrived to the Galactic League: an unsanctioned racing circuit where only the bold survive.

007 First Light – Story Trailer

Discover a re-imagined origin story as James Bond enters the 00 Programme as a promising young recruit. Despite his occasional recklessness, Bond’s intuition, charm, and skill will push him to Earn The Number within His Majesty’s Secret Service.

Coming to PS5 on May 27, 2026.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2 – Announce Trailer

The second installment of the collection featuring “Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots” and “Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (HD Collection version).”

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse – Announcement Trailer

Set 23 years after Castlevania Dracula’s Curse – follow a young Belmont’s jouney in an all new 2D Action-Exploration title from KONAMI, Evil Empire and Motion Twin, will be released in 2026.

Silent Hill: Townfall – Reveal Trailer

The newest psychological horror game to join the SILENT HILL series, SILENT HILL: Townfall.

Simon Ordell is called back to the island of St. Amelia to ‘put things right’, encountering a town lying quiet beneath a heavy fog, seemingly abandoned but not at rest.

Venturing deeper, and driven to understand his connection to the place and its inhabitants, Simon begins to discover fragments of a past rising to the surface.

Rev. Noir – Teaser Trailer

Unravel the mandate of heaven, and weave together the threads of hope in this completely new RPG experience.

Untitled John Wick Game – Announce Trailer

Created in collaboration between Saber, Lionsgate, and franchise director Chad Stahelski, the new “Untitled John Wick Game” will feature an original script set in the John Wick timeline, expanding on the franchise’s intricate lore with familiar characters fans already know, as well as completely new ones. Saber’s design will be faithful to the unique style and signature elements of the series, including a distinct gun fu combat system, jaw-dropping camerawork, immersive driving experiences, and a variety of memorable environments, all crafted to make players feel like they are in a John Wick movie, playing the role of John Wick himself.

Marathon – Launch Gameplay Trailer

Marathon releases March 5, 2026. Play Marathon in the Server Slam weekend from February 26, 2026 to March 2, 2026. This open preview weekend is available worldwide on PlayStation 5 with cross-play and cross-save.

Big Walk – Announcement Trailer

Set out with your friends through a wide-open world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You’ll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools and toys, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless.

Adventuring aside, there’s plenty of time to just hang out. Sit and watch the sunset, or steal your friend’s binoculars and kick them into the ocean. Spending time with friends is the best part of a big walk.

Big Walk is being developed by House House and published by Panic. Coming 2026.

Saros – Gameplay Overview Trailer

SAROS is the next single player action game from Housemarque. Set on the planet Carcosa under the threat of an ominous eclipse, take on the role of Arjun Devraj (Rahul Kohli), a powerful Soltari Enforcer searching for answers on a lost off-world colony.

Dive into Carcosa’s shifting biomes, unlock powerful upgrades, and push through the corrupting force of the Eclipse as you fight to come back stronger. Discover fast‑travel via World Dial Teleportation, customise your playstyle with Carcosan Modifiers, and face hostile threats that evolve as the Eclipse escalates the world.

SAROS launches April 30, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls – Unbreakable X-Men Trailer

As a new threat looms over Earth, the X-Men are the first to answer the call to defend our planet!

Meet the Unbreakable X-Men, the first fully revealed team in MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Coming to PS5 and PC on August 6th, 2026.

God of War Trilogy Remake – Announcement Teaser

God of War trilogy remake in development.

God of War Sons of Sparta – Reveal Trailer

Available on PS5 today. God of War Sons of Sparta is a 2D action platformer with a canon story set in Kratos’ youth during his brutal training at the Spartan Agoge alongside his brother Deimos.

They must overcome threats that will put all their training to the test while confronting the true meaning of duty and honor. Developed by Mega Cat Studios in partnership with Santa Monica Studio.

From the surprise reveal of a new Kena title to the God of War mic drop moment, that should be everything readers need to get all caught up on the February State of Play. Be sure to check back in the near future as more details about some of these titles arrives.