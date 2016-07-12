Turn This Blink-182 Performance Up Extremely Loud and Ignore the News for Four Minutes

Hello, friends. Welcome. Step inside 2016: where Pokémon Go is bigger than Tinder and Blink-182’s new album dethroned Drake from his nine-week run at number one.

A lot has gone down for the godfather’s of mall pop-punk over the last year, with founding member Tom DeLonge quitting, then not quitting, then quitting again to allegedly focus on his UFO research, only for Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba to replace him and sing all his old songs in the right key (which, just to be clear, does not mean they sound better). Last night, Blink-182 as we now know them appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Bored To Death”—a sentiment that summarises the political climate of the year almost as well as this gif from Community.

Regardless of how you feel about a Blink-182 sans Tom DeLonge, anyone with ears can discern that “Bored To Death” is an extremely killer song. Would this performance have benefitted from some nasal vocals and a guitar tone that sounds like it’s been run through seven bins? Quite possibly, but this is 2016. Tom DeLonge isn’t in Blink-182 anymore and Theresa May is going to be the Prime Minister. So turn this up to 11 and find some comfort in the fact that Travis Barker, drummer to the people, is the only constant in an otherwise disappointing universe.

Watch below: