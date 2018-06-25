Watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Join Dead & Company in Wisconsin

Dead & Company, the band consisting of a bunch of former Grateful Dead members and, er, John Mayer, are currently in the midst of a massive US tour. Last night they played a date at East Troy, Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre, and, adhering to Taylor Swift’s Law of Stadium Tours––that stadium tours must have special guests, that is––brought out Wisconsin local and Bon Ivermain man Justin Vernon for a few songs.

Vernon joined the group to play “Bird Song”, “Friend of the Devil” and “Black Muddy River”. Does this mean Justin Vernon is officially a member of Dead & Company’s ‘squad’? Will the tabloids have a frenzy the next time he doesn’t do summer on Catalina with Bob Weir? Does this mean Justin is out of Kanye’s squad? I don’t have the answers to these questions, but you can watch Justin with Dead & Company above.



Videos by VICE

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.