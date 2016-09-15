Watch Chance the Rapper’s Bonkers, Theatrical “No Problem” Performance on ‘Ellen’

Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem” was already the song of the summer for those who knew but maybe after this performance on Ellen it’ll get a second lease on life. Blowing up the song’s “fuck this industry” theme to the largest level possible, Chance and guest performers 2 Chainz and the most definitely not retiring Lil Wayne crash the offices of a parody record label, sending papers and chairs flying everywhere. It’s an incredibly ambitious and fitting setup for Chance’s colourful and outgoing music, plus Chainz manages to rap “I ain’t put enough weed in the blunt” live on daytime network television. Watch this insanity below as well as Chance’s interview with Ellen herself.



​Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.