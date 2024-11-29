‘Watch Dogs: Truth’ Is an Interactive Audio “Experience” We Get Instead of a ‘Watch Dogs 2’ Next-Gen Patch

Back in my day, we didn’t have television; we had to gather around the fireplace and listen to our favorite radio dramas if we wanted to hear something exciting. Apparently, instead of tapping into the world of Watch Dogs for a new sequel on current-generation consoles, or even giving Watch Dogs 2 the roses it deserves, we’re getting an audio drama with Watch Dogs: Truth. Exactly what we’ve been asking for all this time, isn’t it?

Screenshot: Ubisoft

A ‘Watch Dogs’ Audio Drama Was Not on My 2024 Bingo Card

Acting as a sequel to Watch Dogs: Legion, a semi-choose-your-own-adventure audiobook was not what I expected. It’s a first for Audible, as it’s an interactive audio experience that lets players/listeners choose what happens next. It seems similar to what Netflix has done with shows like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. But, what’s weird is the fact that it’s been four years since the release of Legion. There’s been no news of a new entry, so this was the last thing I would have guessed.

Take a peek at the description from the official Watch Dogs: Truth listing on Audible:

“After Dedsec’s heroic actions in the Zero Day affair, the government publicly praised their role in saving the city. However, this reset of relations was short-lived. A new crackdown on civil freedoms is underway, as the surveillance state fights back against growing activism and protest.

The government’s cyber intelligence force, SIRS, has been directed to orchestrate a sinister campaign of message manipulation, fake news, and discrediting dissent. With the rise of deepfakes and fake news, the line between truth and falsehood has become nearly impossible to discern.

But Dedsec is fighting back. When they uncover a troubling instance of this disinformation, they realize the threat is far more organized and nefarious than it first appeared. Now they must convince the implementers to change course. Using the targeted tactics Dedsec is known for.

As you listen, you’ll be guided through this story by Bagley. Who can access any CTOS device, including your own Optik. At the end of each episode, you’ll make choices to determine Dedsec’s next move. The fate of the city hangs in the balance. Are you ready to join the fight for the truth?”

Screenshot: Ubisoft

At Least There Won’t Be a Battle Pass

To be fair, Watch Dogs: Truth sounds a bit more interesting than originally conceived. I don’t have an Audible subscription, but there is a free trial. I’m curious to see how it fares compared to Legion. But it does beg the question: who is this for, exactly?

Watch Dogs: Legion wasn’t exactly a fan or critic favorite. The “be anyone” gameplay premise delivers in spades. However, the less-than-cohesive story and general feeling of blandness didn’t make this one stand out in a crowd of open-world giants. Seeing the trouble that games like Assassin’s Creed Shadows are currently facing — maybe it’s a pivot in the right direction.

This isn’t Ubisoft’s first foray into the world of readable fiction, either. I was completely unaware of the sheer number of titles in their library. The Division, Far Cry, and even Assassin’s Creed have received several books to coincide with the games. But I’ve never seen them function as a technical sequel before.

It’s also interesting, especially since Watch Dogs: Legion doesn’t have a singular protagonist that this story could particularly focus on. Sure, while Aiden Pearce of Watch Dogs fame may have been milquetoast at best and insufferable at worst, he at least served as the first face of the franchise. Marcus Holloway was an excellent step forward. Unfortunately, he became nothing more than a DLC character in the third entry in the franchise.

I hope I can at least listen to the Grandma from Watch Dogs: Legion if I decide to tune in. She’s my favorite gaming protagonist from the past 10 years, easily.