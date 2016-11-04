Watch Drake and Future Ineffectually Coach a Women’s Soccer Team in “Used To This”

It’s been confirmed that Beast Mode 16, Future’s full length follow-up to 2015’s Beast Mode is ready, so naturally for its first single he has enlisted his longtime collaborator and BFFL Drake to lend a hand.



The video for “Used To This” – an autotune-heavy, piano-led radio banger – takes place between a stadium show and a women’s soccer game, presumably as a #metaphor of some sort about how being a successful rapper is just like playing sports because WINNING. Butts also feature heavily.



Given that the majority of the clip takes place on the pitch, I have some concerns about this particular football team. Firstly, these players cannot possibly play safely without shin pads and in shorts this arse-hugging. Secondly, as their coaches, Drake and Future are not invested enough: Future is too busy stunting for the camera, whilst Drake, not for the first time I feel, is totally pre-occupied by having an emotional moment near a fence.



So whilst the lads get zero points for accuracy (a real football video would involve at least two fights), the song itself is a definite bop, signalling more good things to come from Future, who has also dropped three mixtapes this year alone, as 2016 draws to a close. Watch the video below:



Follow Lauren on Twitter​.



(Image via YouTube​)