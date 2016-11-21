Watch Dumbfoundead’s Face Become a Bodega Mural in His Video for, Well, “Murals”

Fresh from his recent tape We Might Die, Los Angeleno battle rap/alt rap phenom Dumbfoundead has let loose the video for “Murals” which speaks to his upbringing in LA’s Koreatown. Opening with an extended skit that showcases some strong generational differences, the video becomes a vibrant tableaux against which Dumbfoundead’s own likeness is slowly painted onto a neighborhood wall.

“This is an ode to all the past OGs and legends notorious in our neighborhoods,” explains Dumbfoundead. “As a kid, I used to walk past these large murals and I always stopped to pay my respects as if they were actual memorials. I hoped that one day I’d also be immortalized on the walls of our liquor stores and bodegas.” Watch the “Murals” video below and check out Dumbfoundead’s upcoming tour dates, too.

We Might Die Tour Dates:

1/25/17 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project

1/26/17 – Vancouver, BC – The Alexander

1/27/17 – Portland, OR – Peter’s Room

2/2/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade Purgatory

2/4/17 – Washington DC – Songbyrd

2/6/17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Voltage Lounge

2/7/17 – New York, NY – SOB’s

2/8/17 – Toronto, ON – Drake Underground

2/10/17 – Chicago, IL – Schubas

2/15/17 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

2/17/17 – Oakland, CA – New Parish

2/19/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.

