Watch FKA Twigs’ Typically Spellbinding New Film ‘Soundtrack 7’

Just in time to save your Monday from the depths of drudgery and despair, the ever-productive FKA Twigs has dropped yet another masterpiece into our laps, this time in the form of a film. Following on from her recent London exhibition ROOMS, Soundtrack 7 was filmed during Twigs’ residency at 2015’s Manchester International Festival, and combines her signature contemporary dance, music and poetry (Twigs recites 16th century poet Thomas Wyatt’s “I Feel No Peace” throughout), just in case you had forgotten that she’s a multi-talented superhuman who simply functions on a different frequency to the rest of us.



The 35 minute-long film was first shown on BBC 4 last night, but luckily it will be sticking around on iPlayer for the next month or so for your viewing pleasure. In the lead up to the premiere, Twigs tweeted a trailer, which you can watch below:





You can watch Soundtrack 7 in full here.



