We Threw a Party for Noisey’s New ‘Gangsta Rap International’ Series

Noisey has launched a new documentary series, Gangsta Rap International. As its name suggests, each episode will drop you into the centre of a different rap community, somewhere around this steadily burning world we live on. And so host Chuckie zooms back and forth across the globe in between hanging out with a load of hard rappers.

For example, in the first episode, out everywhere today, he heads to Poland to meet Popek Monster. He’s a rapper known as much for his music as he is extracurricular activities, like having his face scarred, his eyes tattooed, spending over a year in a coma and becoming an MMA fighter.

Videos by VICE

The series premiered on Monday the 2nd of December at London’s Everyman Broadgate Cinema, with a screening of Gangsta Rap International: Poland and a panel with director and filmmaker Tayo Yusuff, co-Head of Video at VICE Alex Hoffman, and – of course – Chuckie. Take a look at how the night went below, with photos courtesy of Luis Kramer.

Head here to watch the first episode in full. It’s great, obviously.

