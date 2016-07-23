Watch Gucci Mane Bring Out Future, 2 Chainz, and Drake at his Homecoming Show



Photo via Gucci Mane on Twitter

Gucci Mane, who I’m pretty sure has not slept since being released from jail two months ago, has another busy day yesterday. After dropping his first full-length LP in five years, Everybody Looking, at midnight, he then proceeded to release two new music videos, one for “Waybach” and one for “Out Do Ya.” For the average person, that would have seemed like a good moment to kick back, tinker with a grand piano, maybe watch a little TV, drink a soda.

But Gucci Mane is no average person. Last night, he returned to the Fox Theater in Atlanta for his first proper show in his home city since his incarceration. He pulled out all the stops, too, with Drake, Future, 2 Chainz, Fetty Wap, Young Dolph, Pee-Wee Longway, and OJ Da Juiceman all turning up on stage to back him up. The whole thing is looping on a live stream and you should definitely watch it below, if only to admire Gucci’s magnificent sunglasses and jacket combo.

