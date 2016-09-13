Watch Iggy Pop’s Infamous Peanut-Butter Incident From Jim Jarmusch’s New Stooges Documentary

Of the long list of wild antics that Iggy Pop got up to early in his career with the Stooges, the infamous peanut butter smearing incident at the 1970 Cincinnati Pop Festival must be near the top

After stage-diving shirtless into the audience, Iggy is hoisted by the wild crowd and from somewhere produces a jar of peanut butter. He then proceeds smear it on himself and flinging it into the raptors crowd about while the band rip through an explosive version of “1970” from their legendary album Fun House.

A newly released clip from Jim Jarmusch’s Gimme Danger, which looks back on the legacy of the proto-punk band, features footage of the infamous peanut butter flinging incident.

“Since we broke away for our [commercial], Iggy has been in the crowd and out again three different times,” says a bemused announcer.

Having screened at this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival, the film is set to make its debut in New York and Los Angeles on October 28 and November 4, respectively.

Watch it below (via Rolling Stone).