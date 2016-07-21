Embrace the Joy of Michelle Obama and Missy Elliott on Carpool Karaoke Together Because the World Is Burning Down



Image via YouTube

The Obamas comfortably do not give a fuck anymore. They are riding out their last few months in the White House a little cooler and looser before their home gets occupied by someone possibly demonic (whatever your political leanings that assessment seems fair.) On last night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, First Lady Michelle Obama, or America’s Favorite Mom, flexed her best singing skills on Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. The segment starts out admittedly staged: Michelle shows up to serve as a tour guide for Corden, who only ended up at the White House in the first place because he got lost? If only we all got that kind of service when we go to the White House.

Videos by VICE

Anyway, they jam to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” and it rips! They belt their way through Bey’s “Single Ladies” before Michelle Obama makes, what I think anyway, is a great joke afterward: “We were making honey to put in our lemonade!” The interview gets a bit more serious in tone as Corden asks what Michelle will miss about the White House (the people she sees every day) and what their Secret Service code names are (Renaissance for her, Renegade for Barack.) During Michelle Obama’s “This is For My Girls,” Missy Elliot pops up in the back for her verse. Corden then puts “Get Ur Freak On,” blessing us with the image of Michelle Obama bopping around to it in the front seat. Watch the full video below:

Sarah MacDonald is a staff writer for Noisey Canada. Follow her on Twitter.