Watch Mick Jenkins and BADBADNOTGOOD’s Powerful Video for the Brand New “Drowning”

Just a week after releasing the first track from his forthcoming project, The Healing Component, Mick Jenkins has dropped his BADBADNOTGOOD collaboration, “Drowning.” It edges Jenkins’s soul style into a new place, relying on his falsetto and bass melodies rather than his flow for the first three minutes. Jenkins echoes Eric Garner’s last words—“I can’t breathe”—at the top of his register, over a descending, lazily sinister guitar hook.

But it falls apart. Twice, actually. First, Jenkins does fall into that rhythmn: “Talking revolution when the waves coming / They turn feline / I been turnin’ tricks / In the coldest part of the deepest water like a sealion / You could see why.” Soon after, the drums speed up and Jenkins’s starts to multiply and swirl. It’s the chaos that the song’s subject asks for.

Listen to the track and check out the powerful Nathan Smith-directed video below. The Healing Component is out September 23.

