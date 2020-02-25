Watch Post Malone Get New Grills on VICE’s New Series ‘House of Dang’

Johnny Dang has a story so unlikely that it feels like the epitome of the American dream. He’s a Vietnamese immigrant born in the country’s Đắk Lắk Province during the tail-end of the Vietnam War. His father fled for the United States in 1987 and told Dang, who was staying behind with his family, to learn how to make jewelry before they reunited in Houston nine years later. There, he toiled away repairing jewelry at a flea market before meeting rapper Paul Wall. The Houston rap legend loved the jeweler’s technique of making grills, and the two went into business together. Flash forward 18 years later and now Dang is one of the most well-known jewelers in hip-hop, if not the entire country. He’s name-dropped on dozens of rap songs from Migos, Drake, Travis Scott and more and has hundreds of famous clients.

His work and awe-inspiring life is the subject of VICE’s latest documentary series House of Dang, which kicked off its first season this week. The debut episode guests NBA star Austin Rivers, Travis Scott, and Post Malone as it dives into Dang’s colorful, blinged out world. It’s a raw and in-depth look into Dang’s jewelry empire and worth the price of admission just for seeing how effortlessly he interacts with his A-list clientele. Watch it below.