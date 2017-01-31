Watch Sampha’s Stunning Video for “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano”

Sampha’s debut full-length album Process is due out this Friday. It’ll be the culmination of years of work and refinement, entrancing guest spots and intermittent singles. The most recent of those singles, “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano,” is Sampha’s most arresting yet, a spare and harmony-laden track that forces its listener to slow down. It is, as Kyle Kramer wrote in his profile of Sampha in October, a “perfect song.” It even made Fallon play somber.

This morning, Sampha released the video for the track. It is, like the song itself, graceful in its minimalism. It sees the artist sitting at a box piano while British model Adwoa Aboah drifts around the room, smoke wavering behind her. Check it out below.

