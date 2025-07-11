WATCH: Siren Kings, the World’s Loudest Subculture

New Zealand has a major noise complaint on its hands: Siren Kings.

Since 2010, the self-proclaimed Siren Kings, a community of music-loving creatives that happens to be the world’s loudest subculture, have been terrorizing New Zealand suburbs with blaring sirens and, well, power ballads.

If you’re a Céline Dion or Mariah Carey fan, you might actually be on board with this group. (Although maybe not at 3 a.m., which is when they’re most active.)

They claim to channel noise as a form of self-expression and community-building. However, with their use of tsunami-warning sirens and max-volume car stereos, the Siren Kings take things a bit too far—according to sleepless neighbors, at least.

Local investigators from the Department of Information interviewed exhausted residents who expressed their frustrations about being woken up by blaring sirens at 3 a.m. They also met with the Siren Kings to understand their mission and blatant desire to disturb their New Zealand suburbs in an oddly wholesome manner.

Watch this deep dive into the world’s loudest subculture in the player below or over on the VICE YouTube channel. You can also browse more documentaries by the Department of Information on their channel.