Watch Skratch Bastid’s Knockout ‘Street Fighter 2’ Turntable Routine

When does Skratch Bastid find the time to sleep? Between touring the world, performing with the Toronto Symphony, and posting viral turntable tributes, the Canadian DJ and producer stays plenty busy. For his latest routine, he’s tackled the music of Street Fighter 2, the classic Super Nintendo video game, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Composed by Yoko Shimomura and Isao Abe, the soundtrack was also recently sampled by Kanye West on his seventh album, The Life Of Pablo, and in songs by artists including Dizzee Rascal, Frank Ocean, and Madvillian. Hadouken!