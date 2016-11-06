Watch Solange’s Stunning SNL Performance, Including a Little Bit of Sampha

In the midst of last night’s SNL, the last before the presidential election, with the sketches desperately reaching to connect, hoping to bring some much-needed relief, there was Solange Knowles.

Odd timing for a debut SNL performance, sure, but Solange—whose third studio album A Seat at the Table is brilliant and should be listened to immediately—pulled it off perfectly. Clad all in white, surrounded by her band, she invited Sampha on for “Don’t Touch My Hair.” Later she stripped the sound back for a gorgeous rendition of “Cranes in the Sky.”

Watch both performances below.

