Watch the First Video from Princess Chelsea’s Weird and Wonderful Covers Album

She’s been mystifying audiences since her 2012 single “The Cigarette Duet” and its video went YouTube viral, and when Auckland’s Chelsea Nikkel AKA Princess Chelsea dropped an unexpected album of covers midway through this year, she continued the tradition.

Aftertouch is a 9-track-long release of songs by Interpol, Lucinda Williams, and Nirvana, all renewed by Princess Chelsea’s penchant for executing clean, sweet, and sincere sounds. The record also sees Chelsea’s beautiful and ethereal vocals take their hand to Elvis’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” The Beatles’ “And I Love Her,” and Disasteradio’s “Aftertouch.”

If you haven’t heard it, you really should​​.

Today on Noisey, we premiere the video for Princess Chelsea’s killer cover of “Aftertouch.” Watch it below.

