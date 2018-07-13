Watch thousands of Londoners show their love for Trump

You can understand why Donald Trump wanted to avoid London on his U.K. trip this week. The thousands of protesters flooding the streets, armed with a massive “Trump baby” blimp and villainous robots, made the president feel rather “unwelcome.”

The demonstration Friday was one of more than 100 planned protests during the U.S. president’s four-day stay in the U.K. Organizers claimed more than 250,000 people took to the streets of London against Trump’s visit, according to CNN.

“I used to love London as a city. I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome. Why would I stay there?” Trump told The Sun on Thursday.



Trump’s visit to the U.K., his first since entering office, met with backlash for a variety of reasons, including his immigration policies and his Twitter attacks on Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor. Early last year, a U.K.-based petition to call off a scheduled visit from Trump received more than 1.8 million signatures.

Trump’s European visit with NATO allies will continue with a weekend of golf in Scotland before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland.

Cover image: Donald Trump visit to UK. Demonstrators in George Square, Glasgow, for the Scotland United Against Trump protest against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK on Friday July 13, 2018. (Lesley Martin/PA Wire URN:37545104) (Press Association via AP Images)