Watermelon Radish “Prosciutto” and Melon Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the vinaigrette:

6 ounces|171 grams unsalted butter

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 limes

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

¾ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 shallot, minced

6 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the salad:

¼ cup raw hazelnuts, roughly chopped

3 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced lengthwise

1-2 melons, peeled, seeded, and thinly sliced into long pieces

olive oil, to drizzle

1 lime

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 watermelon radish “prosciutto,” thinly sliced

1 bunch fresh mint

Directions

Make the vinaigrette: Melt the butter and the rosemary in a medium skillet over medium-low. Cook, swirling every here and there, until it smells nutty, about 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and strain. Cool slightly. Zest the limes into a medium bowl, then juice them on in there as well. Add the vinegar, honey, mustard, and shallot, then whisk in the cooled butter and the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and set aside until ready to use. Vinaigrette will keep, refrigerated, for up to 1 week. Assemble the salad: Place the hazelnuts in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook, tossing occasionally, until toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool. In a large bowl, toss the cucumbers and melon with some olive oil. Zest in the lime, then juice it in there as well. Season with salt and refrigerate 20 minutes. To serve, place the cucumber and melon on a plate. Top with the slices of radish and garnish with the hazelnuts and mint. Crack some pepper over the top and drizzle with the dressing.

