Wave 2 Xbox Game Pass in May 2025 Continues to Dominate Sony With ‘Metaphor: ReFantazio’ and More

Microsoft isn’t playing around, as Xbox Game Pass in May 2025 is bringing players Metaphor: ReFantazio and a handful of other excellent games. The subscription service continues to dominate the competition with multiple months of bangers back to back. Here are the games you should check out in May’s Xbox Game Pass Wave 2.

Screenshot: Atlus

Game Platforms Date Arriving Monster Train 2 Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

(Ultimate, PC Game Pass) May 21 Creatures of Ava Xbox Series X|S

(Standard) May 22 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Xbox Series X|S

(Standard) May 22 Tales of Kenzera: Zau Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

(Ultimate, PC Game Pass) May 22 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Cloud, Console, PC

(Ultimate, PC Game Pass) May 27 To A T Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

(Ultimate, PC Game Pass) May 28 Metaphor ReFantazio Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

(Ultimate, Standard) May 29 Spray Paint Simulator Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

(Ultimate, PC Game Pass) May 29

However, with every Xbox Game Pass library refresh, there are a handful of titles that get removed from Microsoft’s subscription service. Here is a list of all the games leaving Xbox Game Pass starting on May 31:

Cassette Beasts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Firework (PC)

Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Remnant 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Best Wave 2 Xbox Game Pass Recommendations

Screenshot: Xbox

So, yeah, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been eating good lately! In April, we got Blue Prince and my personal Game of the Year, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Then, at the start of May, we got the launch of the excellent DOOM: The Dark Ages. Now, Microsoft is ending the month with Metaphor: ReFantazio? Absolutely wild. Below are our picks for the best games you should check out this month (bet you can guess which one I’m going to lead off with).

‘Metaphor ReFantazio’

Screenshot: Atlus

You knew it was coming! Indeed, I absolutely cannot recommend Metaphor: ReFantazio on Xbox Game Pass enough. Not only do I think it’s one of the best RPGs I’ve played in years, but I honestly feel it’s Atlus’ best game in a long time. In fact, I’m going to go out on a limb and say it’s much better than Persona 5. Yes, this is a hill I’m willing to die on. This fantasy RPG pretty much improves on the Phantom Thieves entry in every way. It has the flashy combat and gameplay engine of Persona 5 Royal, but it feels a lot more refined.

I actually tell people that if they want a glimpse of what Persona 6 could look like, just play Metaphor: ReFantazio right now. Seriously, it’s a perfect evolution of Atlus’ previous games. Where the RPG really shines is its story, which is packed with emotional character arcs and plot beats—without the fat that weighed down Persona 5 in the back half of its campaign. Metaphor: ReFantazio also dives into relevant political themes without being too preachy. So, if you haven’t played this one yet, make sure to check it out when it arrives on May 29!

‘S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl’

Screenshot: GSC Game World

Next up, I want to recommend S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on Xbox Game Pass. When the game first launched in 2024, it had many performance issues. However, the first-person shooter still stood out with its incredible anomalies feature. As you explore the map, you’ll come across bizarre anomalies, such as floating glass shards that rain down on you, or a group of seemingly playful-looking bubbles that suddenly pop and spill poison everywhere.

The physics-defying feature is seriously cool tech. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is basically a better Atomic Heart, but without the juvenile humor. Finally, I want to give a shoutout to Tales of Kenzera: Zau. When the game originally released in 2024, it got unfairly lumped into online drama it didn’t deserve. The game is an incredible Metroidvania, and at its heart, it’s about a child coming to terms with the grief of losing a loved one. If that doesn’t tug at your heartstrings, I don’t know what will. But if you’re a fan of the genre, it’s definitely worth checking out on Xbox Game Pass.