What Does it Take to Make a Good Game Tutorial?

This episode contains a content warning for discussion of Nazi imagery in games.

In episode 181 of Waypoint Radio, we get very excited about good game tutorials. Danielle, Rob, and Patrick discuss what makes a good tutorial and in-game learning experience, with special attention paid to games we’re into right now: Bad North, Dead Cells, and F1 2018. Then we look at some historic examples and take a dip in the question bucket.

Videos by VICE

Discussed: The King’s Bird, Bad North, Dead Cells, F1 2018, Valkeryia Chronicles, Phantom Doctrine, NHL 17, Madden, NCAA Football, the game of football, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, PUBG, Zelda: skyward sword, warioware, Brothers in Arms, GoldenEye 007, Perfect Dark, Banjo-Kazooie, STALKER, NOLF, Wolfenstein, Hearts of Iron IV.



You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!