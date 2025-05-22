Waypoint Wishlist: Anime/Anime-Styled Games Edition

There are a lot of different types of video games. Some are directly inspired by the world of Anime or Manga. Others just do what they can to emulate the style, to mixed degrees. Games like Guilty Gear look Anime enough to be considered for a spot here. We’re breaking down barriers and trying something different. This episode of Waypoint Wishlist is all about Anime games. Whether they look like they could be from an anime, or they’re inspired directly by something like Dragon Ball or Naruto, we chat about the games we’d love to see get remastered, a remake, or just another chance at life. This Waypoint Weekend is bound to be interesting, so strap in and let’s see what we’ve got.

For this week’s Wishlist, I’m going to choose Steins;Gate. I know this is a bit of a cheat, seeing as it was a game first and only later got an anime adaptation. But even as a massive anime fan, I quickly realized that many of the anime titles I’ve enjoyed were originally games before being animated. Steins;Gate is not only my favorite anime of all time—it’s also one of my favorite visual novels ever made. And while I think both Steins;Gate and Steins;Gate 0 still hold up today, they’re stuck on older consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Sure, there are technically ways to access them on modern devices, but I’d love a proper HD re-release where the visuals really pop in full 4K. I’d even be down for a remake of sorts that incorporates deeper mechanics. Like, seriously—imagine Steins;Gate running on the engine of Danganronpa. Okabe’s heart-wrenching time travel story could stay the same; we’d just get to interact with the world more. The original visual novel is already groundbreaking in its design, but I think the various branching timelines could be even more complex with enhanced interactive elements.

I don’t think Steins;Gate needs any more additional stories, so a brand-new game might be wishful thinking. That said, I’d take anything at this point. I just want to revisit the story of Steins;Gate on my PS5 Pro—or the Nintendo Switch 2, when it eventually launches. Who am I kidding? What I really want is another chance at obtaining a Metal Upa—should they release a revised collector’s edition of the visual novel. Pretty please?

I know that Dwayne has talked about his love for Brave Fencer Musashi in the past, even on another Waypoint Wishlist. That’s one of the many games that we both hold near and dear to our hearts. But, if there was any game that I’d love to see get another chance at life? It would be the sequel, Musashi: Samurai Legend. Featuring chunky black outlines and wild character designs by our favorite belt-obsessed creator, Tetsuya Nomura, Musashi: Samurai Legend didn’t get the love it deserved. An action-RPG for the PlayStation 2, you can expect some wild real-time combat, hack and slash gameplay, and plenty of style. Graphically, it’s aged fairly well compared to some other titles of the time. But I would do just about anything to see this one return.

Trying to find a secondhand copy for a reasonable price feels impossible. It’s one of those games I remember seeing on the GameStop shelves for basically pennies back in the day. I regret not snagging a copy when I had a chance, but I was more infatuated with the newest consoles at the time. Seeing as I’ve never had a chance to properly dive into Musashi: Samurai Legend, I’d love to see this one make its way to current generation consoles sooner rather than later. Even if it’s a PlayStation Classic or something, giving players a chance to jump into this could spark interest in continuing the franchise.

I need a Chrono Trigger remaster. Or remake. At this point, I don’t care. I feel like that’s the most obvious one. Stop teasing us with will they or won’t they and just let us know one way or the other. I could also do with a proper sequel to Tales of Symphonia that actually focused on Lloyd and crew. I always thought certain Tales games lent themselves well to a proper re-exploration of the world and characters. Dawn of the New World just didn’t feel like it was that. And Emil was kind of annoying.

You want to know the real problem with 2009’s Afro Samurai game? We didn’t have the technology to fully give that concept the respect it deserved! Afro Samurai was another mid-cycle PS3 hack-and-slash action affair that was… fine. Truly, the victim of “We have what as a property to play with? Ooh, great, that means it can be a genre-of-the-month schlock-fest that vaguely resembles the spirit of its inspiration!”

Action games have come a long way since 2009. Also, licensed games have much more respect and effort put into them. Now, am I asking for an AAA Afro Samurai game? In a perfect world, yes! But in a realistic one, I’ll happily settle for an AA Sekiro-inspired project that can lean into the style, pizzazz, and balls-to-the-wall action that Afro Samurai is capable of! Plus, who doesn’t want to hear Samuel L. Jackson in a game again?

There’s only one anime that really matters in this list, and it’s Pretty MF’in Soldier Sailor Moon. You know, up until the early 2000s, there were actually a lot of Sailor Moon video games. Most of them look pretty awful… but some? Some look straight fire. Take (deep breath) Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon S: Jōgai Rantō!? Shuyaku Sōdatsusen for instance. You’ve heard of that game, surely! No? Well, it’s one of the several 2D fighters set in the Sailor Moon universe.

This one, because I’m not repeating that full title again, was actually developed by Arc System Works for the Super Nintendo. So you know it’s got that fighting game dawg in it. It’s a typical fighter, very similar to Street Fighter II and early Mortal Kombat, except you get to play as the Sailor Scouts and beat the hell out of each other. Why is Usagi suddenly throwing hands with Ami, Rei, and the rest of the gang? No clue, but I know that one of her special moves is letting out a whining shriek, and I just think that’s great.

We’ve always got such a fun set of games lined up for Waypoint Wishlist, but I gotta give Matt the win here. He really proved his knowledge by tossing out that Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon S: Jōgai Rantō!? Shuyaku Sōdatsusen recommendation here. I’m already skimming eBay to try and find a copy of this one. I wish I knew if I’d get slammed on tariffs if I bought a copy, but maybe I’ll just need to be patient and wait it out. Who knows if one day, these Waypoint Wishlists aren’t going to inspire someone like Arc System Works to remaster a niche Sailor Moon fighting game. Hey, a man can dream, can’t he?