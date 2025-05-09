Much Like Something Out of ‘Chrono Trigger’ Itself, Yuji Horii Comes Back To Say He’d Love To Do a Remaster/Remake

After all of the hullabaloo regarding the rumor of a Chrono Trigger remake, I had to finally dive into the game for myself. While I’m still very early along in my adventure, I ended that particular article stating that I understand why folks would love to see this one be remade or remastered. It’s a legitimate gem, with one of the best soundtracks I’ve heard in the SNES library and an incredible battle system. After a mistranslation at a live event, Horii has touched on the fact that he would seemingly love to make this a more modern masterpiece. I’m all in on it.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Of Course, This Would Happen Shortly After Starting My Playthrough of ‘Chrono Trigger’, but I’m Fully Onboard

Speaking during an exclusive interview with GameReactor about the 30th Anniversary of Chrono Trigger, Horii mentions, “Yes, that’s right. It’s been a long time. Yes, I want to do something. Currently, Dragon Quest has received the III and I-II [HD-2D] Remakes. I get a lot of requests for the Chrono Trigger remake as well, and that’s why I’m starting to contemplate it.”

Does this fully confirm that we’ve actually got a remake on the way? Unfortunately, it doesn’t. At least at this point, we know that Horii-san knows that fans are eager for one to finally happen. Beyond Horii-san confirming that he’s “contemplating” the idea, there are no further details to go off of. Would this hypothetical Chrono Trigger project be something akin to the Pixel Remasters for Final Fantasy? Or would it be more “modern” with the 2D-HD aesthetic? We’ll just have to wait and see if anything materializes out of this. But Square Enix has to know that they’re sitting on a goldmine if it happens.

With Dragon Quest III 2D-HD being well received, it seems like a Chrono Trigger remake/remaster would be a no-brainer. Fingers crossed that we get a no-nonsense update to the game, without anything major added or removed. Keep things simple, beautiful, and you’re sure to have a major hit on your hands. After so many false flags, let’s just pray that it finally happens.