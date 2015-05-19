The Zac Efron Movie About EDM Will Be the Greatest Movie of Our Generation

OK, so, here’s the trailer for the upcoming movie We Are Your Friends, which is apparently a cinematic experience starring Zac Efron and Emily Ratajkowski about the flight of a struggling EDM DJ in Los Angeles. At this point in my life, I’ve watched it six times. I don’t know why I’ve watched it six times. But I can’t stop. It’s too… perfect. Honestly, I am 100 percent certain that We Are Your Friends will be, without a doubt, the greatest movie of our generation.

Has there ever been a piece of art that’s captured the absurdity of modern culture more than this one? Here’s Zac Efron, the most attractive millennial in existence, wearing trendy clothes and hats surrounded by various other attractive millennials wearing trendy clothes and hats. He’s a fresh college graduate—but doesn’t want to join the rest of the sheeple who are slaves in their quests to “sell things online” or “make apps” or “start blogs.” Instead, he wants to change the world. And he wants to do this as a DJ. But how? Well, according to Efron, all you need to reach success is “a laptop, some talent, and one track.” One track! That’s pretty awesome. Even though his friend in the Pharrell hat tries to convince him that he could probably sell an app for 400 million dollars (like the Instagram guy he read about). But no. That’s not enough. Efron wants more from this life—there’s a reason he’s wearing headphones in nearly every scene of the trailer. He’s not going to work for that ominous businessman played by that actor from the early seasons of The Walking Dead. Instead, he’s pursuing what he wants in this life: to stand before a crowd of people peaking on Molly, tell them his name through the microphone, and push the play button on music that’s scientifically engineered to cause orgasms.

Fellow millennials, I ask you this: Do you have a dream? Is your dream made of everything that’s made you? The journey to success is paved with hardship, with friendship, with love. Get ready, because that’s your ticket to the future. That’s your ticket to success. That, friends, is your ticket to happiness.

Thank you, Zac. I can’t fucking wait to see this movie.

