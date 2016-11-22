We Discuss Being Bad At Stealth In ‘Dishonored 2’ And More On Waypoint Radio

As we prepare for having a few days off later this week, you’ll have to forgive us for delivering the podcast later than usual! Thankfully, though, it means you’ll have access to an hour of the group dipping into The Question Bucket on Friday, as everyone nurses their food hangovers.

But on today’s episode, Editor-In-Chief Austin Walker, myself, and Managing Editor Danielle Riendeau discussed our experiences as Emily Kaldwin in Dishonored 2, why two Nintendo fan games have disappeared from the nominations for this year’s The Game Awards, and use The Question Bucket to talk about how the three of us ended up being full-time games writers.

