We Discuss Every Game Announced at Sony’s PS5 Event

We have a truly five star runtime today! Special guest Patrick Klepek joins Austin, Gita, Rob, and Cado to go over the PS5 reveal event, discussing each game shown, picking our favorites, and firing Patrick for besmirching an Arkane game. After the break, Rob and Patrick lead Austin and Cado through their time with The Last of Us II, a game who’s repeated use of extreme violence seems to amount to little by the end of its runtime. You can listen to the full episode below

Spoilers for the ending of The Last of Us (Part 1) at approximately 2:23:56 – 2:30:25

