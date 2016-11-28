We Discuss The 10-Year Wait For ‘Final Fantasy XV’ On Waypoint Radio

Chances are your 2016 backlog is getting a little intense, but it’s about to get even longer, with Square Enix preparing to release their long-anticipated Final Fantasy sequel, Watch Dogs 2 hitting PC, and The Last Guardian hitting next week. Feel free to slow down, video games.

We’re in this together, though, and that includes Editor-In-Chief Austin Walker, myself, and Managing Editor Danielle Riendeau. On this episode, we discuss experiences with JRPGs, Austin’s first hours with Final Fantasy XV, and see what The Question Bucket has in store.

