We Talk about the Election, ‘Forgotten Men’ and Bad Men Best Forgotten

It’s Thursday and that means Waypoints, where the site’s staff and friends will bring something to share with each other and with you: a TV show, art exhibit, movie, album, or other thing from the universe of pop culture. to discuss, dissect, and enjoy.

This week, Rob has convinced Austin to watch one of his favorite screwball comedies, My Man Godfrey. This may been a poor choice!

.@RobZacny made me watch a mid cenutry screwball comedy for today's episode of Waypoints and wow i didn't expect this pic.twitter.com/LUvT8DnJaZ — austin walker (@austin_walker) November 7, 2018

