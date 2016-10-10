We Talk VR Queasiness, Rhythmic Horror, and ‘Mafia III’ in the Latest Episode of VICE Gaming’s New Podcast

It’s Monday, which means that VICE Gaming’s Patrick Klepek and Austin Walker are back in the bunker and ready to talk about video games. While Austin dives headfirst into the (unfortunately shaky) virtual worlds of PlayStation VR, Patrick finds himself trapped in the violent void of Thumper, where driving rhythm and cosmic horror collide. Their only means of escape is a reader question: How should developers tackle race and identity in games?



You can listen to the podcast through the embedded player below….



Videos by VICE

… or you can also subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher.

If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps us out.

Interaction with you is a big part of this new podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Make sure to swing back to VICE Gaming on Friday for the next episode of VICE Gaming’s new podcast!