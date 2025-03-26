‘Wednesdays’ Is an Important, Personal Game About Buried Trauma, and as Uncomfortable as It Is, It Deserves Your Attention

It’s hard to consider the world a beautiful place, especially when it seems that the worst things happen to the best people. We move forward through our daily lives, not considering the feelings of those we’re around. Unfamiliar with what they’ve experienced in their lives. Some people, however, are able to view the world through a much more positive lens, even after experiencing something that, by all means, is a depraved act upon them. Wednesdays is a very personal game. It’s a raw, emotional game that asks us, “What does ‘normal’ even mean?”

Content Warning: The Following Article Contains Mention of Sexual Assault, Incest, and Repressed Trauma.

Screenshot: ARTE France

‘Wednesdays’ Is Not Your Typical Video Game, But Rather, An Interactive Art Piece With Gameplay Elements

Wednesdays is a story about Tim. Tim, on the outside, seems like every other person who walks this Earth. Surprisingly happy, full of life, and ready to tackle whatever the day can throw his way. What the story of Wednesdays tells us, however, is that his life hasn’t always been this way. Tim is a survivor of Incest, and as he mentions, he may not have thought this same way years ago. After a Killer Whale “landed on his doorstep”, Timothée begins rebuilding “Orco Park”.

Orco Park, however, is more than meets the eye. This park is built upon the repressed memories that Tim has pushed into the back of his mind. It’s a colorful, more ‘interactive’ way of dealing with this grief and pain. It’s accessible to everyone, even though this theme park exists within the confines of his mind. But most importantly, it’s a beautiful, colorful, and easy-to-digest way to help people recovering from their own traumas.

Wednesdays takes us through many important turning points in Timothée’s life. And it’s not afraid to put vulnerability on the frontlines. And while the subject matter itself may not be beautiful, the art is colorful and vibrant. It’s a story of hope and realization. Rather than dread and sadness. Someone coming to terms with the most horrible parts of life in the most beautiful of ways.

According To The Steam Page Description, ‘Wednesdays’ Deals With the Following Topics:

This game addresses the topics of incest, sexual abuse of minors, and more specifically, living on as a victim following these crimes.



Though it does not depict sexual abuse in any way, some scenes do suggest consensual sexual relationships between minors of the same age. You can skip any scene at any time through the Pause menu by pressing the Escape or B key.



Timothée’s experience is that of a victim whose family believed him and supported him, who was not traumatized, and who managed to pull through. This may be particularly troubling for victims who have had a different experience.

In addition, Wednesdays may contain:

– Mentions of incest and rape of a minor

– Non-explicit text enactments of consensual sex acts among minors of similar ages

– Explicit descriptions of sexual abuse of minors

– Several Mentions of traumatic amnesia

– Mentions of intrusive thoughts (in this case, the fear of an incest victim to reproduce what they have themselves experienced)

– Mentions of unwanted physiological pleasure

– Brief mentions of self-harm

– Brief mention of child pornography and child abuse material

– Internalized and normalized homophobia and biphobia

– Confrontation between a victim and their incest abuser



This game contains NO:

– Enactments of rape, incest, or sexual abuse

– Explicit visual representations of any act of a sexual nature

Screenshot: ARTE France

A Dark Story Told Through a Colorful Lens, this Is a Story of Hope, Rather Than Dread

The world of Wednesdays is brought to life by Pierre Corbinais and aims to bring attention and solace to those who have suffered from similar situations as Timothée. And it does this in a natural, mature, and respectful manner. It doesn’t rely on shock imagery to get the point across. But rather, is told with color and humor. Artwork by Exaheva makes every moment sparkle, especially in a story such as this. Pixel art by Nico Nowak brings Orco Park, alongside Tim’s memories, to life in stunning fashion.

Wednesdays is not going to be the most fun you’ve ever had with a game. But it’s a game that is going to make you laugh, cry, and feel every emotion in between. It’s wonderful to see that video games are being used for more impactful purposes such as this. In a world that seems to forget that we are all human, Wednesdays is a harrowing reminder of the horrors and the hope that we all experience in our short time together.