Weekly Horoscope: August 5 – 11

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Jupiter, the planet of growth, is slowing down in preparation of ending its retrograde. Whenever retrogrades begin or end, the planetary motion slows, and all things associated with that planet take pause too. Jupiter retrograde ends on Sunday, the same day that experimental Uranus begins its retrograde!

Videos by VICE

Jupiter has been retrograde since April 10: The optimistic journeys we’ve embarked on and the growth we’ve experienced—since January 14 in particular—have taken a reflective, cruise-controlled position. Jupiter retrograde provided enough space to ensure that our growth is headed in the right direction, that the philosophy backing our ambition is consistent and fitting.

Jupiter is the planet of abundance; during its retrograde we’ve recognized how we can dial it back or redistribute our own excesses in order to make things last. For the months following Jupiter retrograde—up until November 5—opportunities for growth will pop back up, except now, we hopefully have more of an understanding of what is essential versus what is simply flouncy.

Some of the most positive astrological aspects imaginable happen on Wednesday and Thursday! On Wednesday August 7, the sun harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, helping us easily understand our mission. As the planet of love, Venus, also harmonizes with Jupiter on Thursday August 8, we can really go above and beyond, luxuriating in a way that feels right. There is nothing stopping us from over-indulgence, so remember to practice a little temperance and moderation if you need to be responsible.

On Sunday August 11, Jupiter retrograde officially ends. The planet of communication, Mercury, moves out of quiet and psychic Cancer and into loud and proud Leo, helping us speak up. Speak your truth with a shameless attitude! Fix whatever misunderstandings occurred during the recently-ended Mercury retrograde.

The outer planet, rebellious Uranus, begins its retrograde at 10:26 PM on Sunday. Planets that are very far from the sun spend a big chunk of the year retrograding, so this period isn’t something to be alarmed about—however, the days that the retrogrades begin are significant. Safety first, since Uranus is accident prone!

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Fun times ahead, Leo—but strategize! Figure out the ground you’re trying to cover. Flirtation and creative juices flow as the sun and sweet Venus make a strong harmony to lucky Jupiter on Wednesday and Thursday. You might be interested in starting your weekend early or doing something excessive and dramatic. Just be sure you’re drinking water. You can find a creative approach to your appearance or spice up your look, too. Fashion aside, it’s a good time for creative work, especially since the planet of communication is coming back around to your sign. As Mercury moves through Leo, you’re going to have more courage and tact to say exactly what’s on your mind.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Go deep within yourself to find resolutions and acceptance. The sun and Venus harmonize with philosophical Jupiter, helping you navigate through the most invisible parts of yourself. Meditation, reflection, or therapy helps you deepen your understanding of your journey. Spending time alone or turning off your phone and heading to your family’s house can be more enjoyable for you under these skies. It’s a lonely road to spiritual enlightenment. Understand the things that brought you into the world—including your family history—to find your footing. Once you know where you stand, you become better equipped to share these stories with the world. As Uranus retrograde begins, consider the stories and prophecies that have been shared with you, too.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Use the common ground that you share with your community as a learning experience. You can make a difference in the lives of others by saying what’s on your mind. A study group type of vibe flows easily as both the sun and your planetary ruler Venus make a strong harmony with philosophical Jupiter. Parties that allow you to have exciting conversations are more satisfying this weekend as Mercury, the planet of communication, moves from quiet Cancer to loud Leo. Mercury in Leo is sure to bring Mercury retrograde’s missed connections back around. This post-Mercury retrograde period makes room for forgiveness for whatever flakiness transpired.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

There is very little holding you back from leveling up as both the sun and Venus, the planet of money, create a strong connection with Jupiter, the planet of abundance. Put your strategic Scorpio skills to task and become aware of the channels and paths toward financial abundance. Support from your bosses or those you look up to can help you push forward and gain both financial abundance and notoriety. The planet of communication, Mercury, enters Leo, making it easier to communicate with intimidating figures with confidence. Near the beginning of Uranus retrograde, understand the deeper reason for your need for space in relationships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

My, have you realized things, Sagittarius! Your planetary ruler, philosophical Jupiter, has been retrograde for the past four months, and now that it’s moving forward, so are you. You’re ready to share these insights with the world and inspire people with your shiny optimism and personal truth. The sun and sweet Venus create a strong harmony with Jupiter, and there is little holding you back from sharing these stories with the world. The feedback you get and the things you learn in turn provide even greater insight. Spiritual and intellectual growth through travel and academia are appropriate under this cosmic weather. Messenger Mercury moves into Leo, helping you get the details of your wanderlust down pat.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re not afraid of facing the darker side of life, Capricorn. Talking about sex, death, and taxes doesn’t phase you like it does most. You’re a tough sign, and the astrology of this week supports you through life’s shadows. The sun and sweet Venus harmonize with lucky Jupiter, strengthening your intuition to help guide you through an unknown territory with no GPS. Use this time to get over worrying about what other people have, or let go of FOMO in order to truly be present with yourself. As the outer planet Uranus begins its retrograde, some things might be shaken up in your sex life.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Since April, you’ve been getting a more enriched understanding of the direction your friendships are headed as the planet of philosophy and growth, Jupiter, has been retrograde. Well, Jupiter retrograde is over now, and you have a more well-rounded understanding of your highest hopes! As the sun and sweet Venus create a strong harmony with Jupiter, there is very little holding you back from making meaningful connections with people in your community. Friendship is the foundation of a happy relationship, and the astrology of this week loves to see it! The planet of communication, Mercury, moves into Leo, helping you share your ideas with your friends…and haters.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Things at work are starting to smooth out, dear Pisces. Your planetary ruler, optimistic and far-sighted Jupiter, ends its retrograde, helping you move forward with your highest goals. The planet of vitality, the sun, and the planet of love and money, Venus, both create a strong harmony with Jupiter, helping your work ethic get the validation and credit it deserves. Mercury, the planet of communication, goes back into Leo, smoothing over scheduling snafus and helping you get back on track with your routines. Weird ideas can pop into your head as the planet of rebellion, Uranus, begins its very common retrograde.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your creative ideas are ready to go out into the world, Aries. Jupiter, the planet of philosophy and travel, ends its retrograde. Since April, you’ve been reconsidering the ideas that you share with the world in order to make them more inclusive and cover more ground. Now that Jupiter’s retrograde is through, you can go ahead and aim for your target with greater accuracy. The sun and sweet Venus create a strong harmony with Jupiter, and there is nothing holding you back from spreading your love and happiness with a greater audience. Being proud and shameless about the things that make you happy can be a great source of inspiration to others.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

As the planet of abundance, Jupiter, ends its retrograde in your house of shared resources, other people can follow through with their payments or debts. Others in your life were rethinking the direction they were headed when it came to their money, and now that the inventory is finished, they can move forward with business as usual. As your planetary ruler Venus and the sun create a strong harmony with generous Jupiter, you may receive gifts at home. Sharing things with your family and roommates is an appropriate way to warm everyone’s hearts.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Let’s talk about Jupiter retrograde. Jupiter is the planet of growth and expansion, and it’s been retrograde since April, so its normal functions have taken the back seat and turned on cruise control so you can have the room to figure out your relationships. Jupiter retrograde ends this week, and its forward motion corresponds with you moving forward in your relationships—in the direction you want to go! You may have pruned some interpersonal branches or had realizations about things that have been “too much,” but now it’s time to gain more through your very fruitful relationships. As the sun and Venus connect with Jupiter, it’s easy if not pleasurable to express your thoughts about these things with others.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s time to invest in your health, Cancer! Either that or all of the effort you’ve been putting in day in and day out will result in some sort of financial boost. Venus, the planet of love and finances, as well as the sun, the planet of vitality, make a strong harmony to Jupiter, the planet of growth. This opens up a free-flowing connection between your personal resources and your daily obligations. Maybe you want to invest in your lifestyle in a way that enables you to maximize your schedule and efficiency. The planet of communication, Mercury, finally leaves Cancer for Leo, helping you talk about money moves with confidence.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.