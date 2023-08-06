Weekly Horoscope: August 7 – 13

During a Venus retrograde, relationships are a site of reflection and remembering, which can be emotionally charged. On Wednesday, August 9 at 7:08 AM, retrograde Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected: Emotions may interrupt things. Think back to July 2, 2023 (not the last full moon, but the one before), which was the last time this whimsical aspect took place.

Communication flows and facts are expanded upon as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter at 8:37 PM, also on Wednesday. This is good for education; a favorable aspect for learning and understanding. Venus meets the sun, beginning a new cycle in love and relationships, on Sunday, August 13, at 7:15 PM. Feelings change. Respect it, acknowledge it!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

While you’re busy working away, making sure everything is planned and prepared to perfection, you need to stop and consider your relationship to pleasure and happiness. What’s it all for? Venus retrograde in your chart’s house of fun and creativity calls you to consider your relationship with your inner child. This retrograde can also bring up past friendships and flings. After some emotional reflection, you might find that you feel differently about things and are ready for a nice, fresh start. Welcome new desires around how you want to express yourself as Venus meets the sun, beginning a new cycle of creative and romantic authenticity. Honesty, generosity, and beauty are all singing in the same choir.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

With your planetary ruler, Venus, currently retrograde in your chart’s house of home and family, you can feel called to consider your relationship to where you call home. This may be an external event, like rearranging your living space, or it can manifest inwardly, via reconsidering family history. Emotions are disruptive as Uranus clashes with Venus—which might push you to break free, erratically, without holding back or considering consequences. Invite new desires concerning your home and family life as Venus and the sun meet, beginning a new cycle in how you see and understand yourself and your relationships. You’re learning how to open up and have more fun as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, showing you possibilities for growth.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus retrograde in your chart’s house of communication calls you to consider your relationship to how you express and organize your thoughts. You’re gaining a better understanding of how language can be limiting or liberating. Consider new ways to convey your feelings. For example, maybe you never liked sending voice notes or postcards, but now you do. Or perhaps you’ve rediscovered the joy of journaling or the art of email correspondence! Welcome creative ways of talking about and realizing desires as Venus meets the sun, beginning a new cycle of self-expression. See endings as a temporary platform where you depart to the next level as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, inspiring optimism and wishful thinking.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus retrograde in your chart’s house of money and personal resources calls you to consider your relationship with how you generally value stuff. You might find that things used to be worth more or less to you—in a currency of money, time, or interest. Feelings change, and this can affect how much of your energy and resources you put into your goals. Maybe you’re visualizing a different end game, sensing yourself moving toward a totally different future than you once imagined. Welcome new desires of how you’ll invest in yourself and your future as Venus and the sun meet, beginning a new cycle of self-worth and self-esteem. Give yourself enough space to change your mind and feel things out.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus retrograde in your sign calls you to consider your relationship to yourself and your identity, first and foremost. How do you view yourself, and what roles do you play in your relationships? By getting to know yourself and your feelings, you can love more deeply, generously, and fully. Emotions are disruptive as Uranus clashes with Venus, tempting you to act out or spontaneously change things up. Tastes, feelings, and desires change, and you’re ready for a fresh start as Venus meets the sun, beginning a new cycle. How you express your desires and share your light with the world gets a fresh start. You’re learning how to increase your cash flow and access to other resources as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Maybe you’re feeling more amped up as your planetary ruler Mercury moves closer to aggressive Mars, arming you with the audacity to speak your mind and insert your will. Venus’s retrograde in a secret sector of your chart calls you to consider your relationship to the unknown. Everyone has their secrets, even you! Maybe you’re ready to let go of some of them, or shine a light on fears and dirty laundry. You can feel more secure in your alone time and solitude as Venus meets the sun, beginning a new cycle in how you support yourself and your mental health. You’re able to gain a holistic understanding and wider worldview as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler, Venus, is currently retrograde in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, which can find you remembering dreams deferred. Past desires, political views, and former goals are coming back for you to reconnect with, like an Occupy Wall Street T-shirt you’ve kept in storage for 11 years, or a random Facebook memory of your “legalize gay” poster. When remembering who you are, you might act erratically in order to fall back in line! There may be some disruptions as Uranus clashes with Venus. Shifting desires lead to surprise transformations. Welcome new desires for your future and what possibilities are to come as Venus meets the sun, showing you what really lives in your heart.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You can feel called to reconsider your relationship with the public during Venus retrograde. Do you see yourself as a celebrity? How does attention from strangers feel? Do you want more fame, or are you feeling happy that you’re able to keep some of your life under wraps? Emotions are disruptive as Uranus clashes with Venus, which can see relationships suddenly changing! Welcome new desires about your career and legacy as Venus and the sun meet, beginning a new cycle in how you are viewed by the masses. You’re learning how you share your future with others as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, making it easy to have faith in your collaborators.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus retrograde in your chart’s house of higher knowledge calls you to consider your faith and worldview. Logic and emotion are not separate. Your head and your heart are conspiring together to help you feel strong and supported as you venture out into the world! Try to feel open as Venus meets the sun. Make space to listen to yourself, and find order from there. Emotions are messy and don’t always make sense, but you can at least respect yours. Understanding your desires makes you strong and can help you continue your long journey. You’re learning about the role you play in the bigger picture as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, helping you understand your life’s work.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus retrograde in Leo falls in an intimate sector of your chart. This period calls you to consider your material relationship to others. Not everything is yours and yours alone, but it’s not all theirs either! Sharing, greed, and jealousy are all topics to explore. Leo, ruled by the beaming sun, is a sign of endless generosity. When Capricorn shares resources, you are unstoppable, like the sun. However, the retrograde can find you reevaluating, since everyone has to pitch in their fair share. Maybe you’re willing to reconsider your contribution based on your status or wealth. Maybe you’re having revelations about what legacy want to leave behind. Reinvent your desires as Venus and the sun meet.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus retrograde is generally a time of reevaluating relationships, but it’s especially so for Aquarius as this one falls in your chart’s partnerships sector. Maybe your feelings about how you relate to others are shifting. Welcome new emotions, or reclaim old ones. Others’ strange behavior might come as a surprise; emotional outbursts can be disruptive as Venus clashes with Uranus. Or maybe you’re excited to link up with a wildcard! Welcome new partnerships and relations as Venus meets the sun and relationships take on a cerebral and aesthetically pleasing vibe. You’re learning how to transcend dead ends as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, showing you a hole in the wall of what once looked like a full stop.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus retrograde in your chart’s house of work and lifestyle calls you to consider your relationship to wellness. Maybe you’re reconsidering the validity of wellness trends, questioning random stuff you read on an Instagram graphic or saw on TikTok. This can also find you fondly remembering old habits and rituals that you once enjoyed (like nostalgia for an old job or books that you read in school). Welcome new desires concerning how you want to live your life and structure your day as Venus meets the sun, beginning a new cycle in your routine and daily schedule. You’re learning about your relations as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, opening a clear and vibrant channel for interpersonal communication.