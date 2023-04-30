Weekly Horoscope: May 1 – 7

Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde on Monday, May 1 at 1:08 PM: Take time to consider the direction that technology is taking mankind, and acknowledge how your participation shapes history. Also on Monday, a new cycle in knowing and understanding begins as Mercury retrograde meets the sun at 7:27 PM. Put in a fresh set of batteries, and make sure your clocks are right!

Venus, the planet of relationships, clashes with dreamy Neptune on Thursday, May 4 at 1:40 PM. This may be a moment of reckoning with idealism or understanding false impressions. Don’t be too embarrassed. People have a good sense of humor and are in a lighthearted mood as Venus connects with Jupiter on Friday, May 5, at 12:02 AM.

The full moon eclipse falls on Friday, May 5, at 1:34 PM, in Scorpio! Consider this a grand finale: This can bear results from something that began in April 2022. Look out for a big emotional release, and soothing of hurt feelings.

Venus enters water sign Cancer on Sunday, May 7, at 10:24 AM. Emotional exchange can overflow, or it can be more reserved. There’s a sympathetic balance to Venus in Cancer: With reciprocity, it can flourish!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You can be releasing emotional baggage during this full moon eclipse. It falls in your chart’s house of intimacy and shared resources, showing you how you feel about matters of trust. How do you reckon with other people’s setbacks: Are you going to fight their battles for them, or let it go? A big change is underway. Let it happen! Your spirit will carry you through. You have a good sense of humor as Venus connects with Jupiter. You are playful, and this lightheartedness can help you through any period of transformation or upheaval. Venus enters your chart’s house of home and family, which can find you caring for your body and your shelter with reciprocity.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You may be reinventing or renaming yourself as Mercury begins a new cycle in your sign. Consider it a first draft! The full moon eclipse in your chart’s house of partnerships can encourage you to release emotional baggage around how you relate to others. One may apologize for deep cuts. Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Neptune, which could find you confronting delusions about your beliefs about money and status. Venus then connects with lucky Jupiter, encouraging you to have a sense of humor about where you’ve wound up. Venus enters your chart’s house of communication, teaching you about reciprocity in little acts of kindness. By showing love, being brave, and taking the first step, kindness is returned threefold!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

News might come out of the blue as your planetary ruler Mercury begins a new cycle in your chart’s house of secrets. This also can mark a time when you’re sharing some unexpected news of your own, spilling secrets. Full moons are a time of release, after all, and this one is an eclipse in your chart’s house of work and routine. This can signify a moment of releasing everything you don’t need, downsizing, or putting duties into someone else’s hands. Love planet Venus clashes with Neptune, which could find you confronting delusions about your own reputation. You can shake off any embarrassment or shyness as Venus connects with gregarious Jupiter, encouraging you to have a charming sense of humor about yourself.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Wouldn’t you know that the full moon is a good time to release heavy, stagnant emotional baggage? Since this one’s an eclipse, it’s a purge—throw it off the balcony! This eclipse happens in a fellow water sign, too, so you’re set up for success when it comes to letting it all go. Themes concerning past lovers, friendships, and even your own inner child can come up. Figures and feelings from lifetimes ago resurface, reminding you that time is a flat circle. There’s a romantic vibe in the air as Venus connects with Jupiter, encouraging you to have faith in the unknown and your greater purpose. Venus enters your sign, teaching you about the endless rewards of self love and compassion.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re gaining a new understanding of the role that you play in the world as Mercury begins a new cycle. This can be a moment of discovery as you take off on a new path. You can receive or send messages about how you share your unique vision and brilliant ideas with the world. This could also be a time when you find a way to pass the torch. It’s a full moon eclipse, so you’re sharing information and light. Maybe you’re ready to let the next generation enter your story, or finding your context within this lineage. This eclipse can relate to your home, family, and living situation; you might be releasing some heavy emotional baggage around your family history!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mercury begins a new cycle, which can correspond with a new outlook, belief, or worldview. You’re considering how your ideas will be viewed, and refining them. Mercury is still retrograde, so you’ll never run out of opportunities to express your ideas. There can be some shyness or embarrassment as Venus clashes with Neptune, which could find you confronting misunderstandings or feelings of grandeur. You’ll at least be able to make a joke about it as Venus also connects with silly Jupiter, encouraging you to stay kind and generous. You’re listening with open ears as the full moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of communication, helping you accept the news. Let go of old myths.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Money is an emotionally loaded topic. Without any spiritual or philosophical perspective, how much we own can be tied to our sense of self worth. The eclipse in your chart’s financial sector can ask you to release emotional baggage around money, possessions, and how they impact your own self-esteem. To hell with what other people think of you and yours! Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Neptune, which could find you confronting delusions and misconceptions about your lifestyle and habits. Relationships can be a place of divinity as Venus also aspects Jupiter. When done right, your fearlessness can be seen as creative genius as Venus enters Cancer. Consider Missy Elliot’s impact. First they hate, then they copy!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re getting to the bottom of it all: What’s the story? Did you hear it the first time? Did you ask the right questions? You’re gaining a more integral understanding of a core message as Mercury begins its new cycle. The information that others share with you somehow gets put into perspective, and the truth comes out. Take this time to make some (flexible) plans, now that you have a clearer understanding. Eclipses aren’t a time to flex your force. The full moon eclipse in your sign is an apt moment to just let it wash over, and not push too hard. Let it come to you. You have your own self to tend to, for now.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Skeletons in the closet that you completely forgot existed are ready to be acknowledged as the full moon eclipse illuminates a secret, subconscious sector of your chart. The rabbithole is an endless, cool hellmouth to throw your troubles into! You’re getting to know the unknowable, but still have to keep your curiosity and flexibility. There are no definite answers. Venus clashes with dreamy Neptune, which could find you confronting delusions around relationships and histories. Now that you know these things, relationships are changing. As serious as this all sounds, there’s fun to be had! Venus connects with Jupiter, encouraging a spirit of play and leisure. Creative collaboration and enjoyment can be positive distractions.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Things find a way to work out, one way or another. A long-term goal or dream is coming to fulfillment in a very determined but unexpected way as the full moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of objectives. Maybe it’s time to acknowledge feelings about things that you’ve always wanted to do, but couldn’t—or to congratulate yourself for finding a way to follow your dreams regardless of the difficult terrain. Either way, full moons are an apt time for reflection, and this one can reveal how you’ve persevered through the gauntlet. Venus enters your chart’s house of partnerships, teaching you about reciprocity in love. Others may seem reserved, but fill up their glass, and they’ll get the next round.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Now that the story has ended, what does the sequel look like? As Mercury, the planet of communication, begins a new cycle, you can start imagining a new chapter moving forward. Record your ideas and watch how they develop over time. This is a useful time to recharge and ground yourself in your truth. Figuring out what you know—and what you don’t—allows you to show up in an authentic way. But maybe it’s time to let go of the attitude that you know. If you already know everything, what’s left to learn? The full moon eclipse in your chart’s house of career and public reputation finds you resurfacing in a way that no one could have predicted.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Not all of your ideas need to be shared with the world—the conception of an idea is enough, dear fish. You don’t have to communicate it, at least not yet. If you give your thoughts time to marinate and process, they will be communicated nonverbally. What I’m saying is that if you really want to be heard, give it a second. When there’s an eclipse, the shadow of the earth blocks the lunation’s light. If you want your message to be received, and not overshadowed, perhaps wait until the background noise quiets down! Love planet Venus clashes with Neptune, which could find you feeling more shy and private, so maybe you’re not ready to speak up yet anyway!