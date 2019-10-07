Weekly Horoscope: October 7 – 13

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

On Monday, October 7, Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, bringing tension that generates a lot of mental activity, nervousness, and accidents. Uranus is unpredictable and likes to go against the grain, and right now there’s a collective urge to be provocative and edgy.

While there is electricity in the air and an inability to predict what comes next, we’re clinging to something familiar and practical as the sun clashes with serious Saturn on Monday. A serious commitment is made, and we’re acting out of practical interests even though it’s more appealing to be on the cutting edge now, thanks to Uranus’s presence.

The planet of love and beauty, Venus, enters secretive Scorpio on Tuesday, October 8. Venus isn’t comfortably at home in Scorpio, like it is in Scorpio’s opposite sign, Taurus. Venus in Scorpio is not your average aesthetic; goth and macabre looks are appealing and appropriate for Halloween.

On Saturday, October 12, Venus faces off with rebellious Uranus, bringing unpredictability in the things people say, as well as in our relationships. There’s agitation and tension in the air—a compromise must be made, willingly, for both parties to be satisfied. This can also be a creative and inventive aspect where things get experimental in terms of fashion and art.

The week ends with a planetary crescendo: A full moon in Aries on Sunday, October 13! While Libra season is about understanding your relationships and breathing life into those that matter the most to you, this full moon highlights the importance of the individual in relationships. A relationship is two or more individuals, anyway, so this is the time to check in on how you feel in any sort of relationship: romantic, platonic, professional, familial, or even impersonal. The sun gently harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter, encouraging bubbly and open conversations.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re stepping into your own power and agency, being selfish where it counts. The sun clashes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, encouraging you to make structural changes that allow for stability and security. You act with self-discipline and are coming from a place of conservative practicality. On the other hand, you’re figuring out ways to stretch your money as Venus and Mercury face off with inventive Uranus, helping you drum up ways to invest creatively and intelligently. Sunday’s full moon brings important relationships to a climax, and marks a moment of seeing the bigger picture when it comes to conceptualizing your interpersonal commitments.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Scorpio season is just around the corner! Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters your sign, giving you a nice beauty boost. The coming weeks are an ideal time to consider how to align your appearance with what makes you feel attractive. You may have some unconventional ideas about beauty and relationships, too, as Venus faces off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. Mercury faces off with Uranus, activating unconventional ideas about and an intellectual curiosity in your interpersonal relationships. Sunday’s full moon finds work projects reaching a climax—a good time to take a step back and see how all of the effort you’ve put in has paid off so far.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

There’s advancement toward material or financial security as the sun clashes with responsible Saturn, following up on a change that was made in early April. Your friends, and your friends of friends, are well connected enough to help you find the things you need to support yourself. While there are unexpected things that come up during work as both Mercury and Venus face off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, you are rich in love. There are close friends and lovers who bring light into your life. The full moon on Sunday has you feeling tenderness toward your clique. The sun also gently harmonizes with generous Jupiter, encouraging collaboration. You are your most valuable resource, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You sacrifice yourself in order to meet high expectations, but this is for the better in the long-term. The sun clashes with taskmaster Saturn, your sensible planetary ruler, finding you making a responsible choice. Exciting dates and social situations can pop up as both sweet Venus and messenger Mercury face off with Uranus, the planet of surprises. Get out and mingle with people you normally wouldn’t, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by who you meet and how much fun you have. The full moon in Aries brings emotional clarity to your current living situation. This is a time to fully understand what you need in your personal life, be it an intentional relationship with your family or a simple cleaning streak.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The planet of attraction, Venus, enters your house of fame, adding a touch of glamour and charm to your reputation. You can impress people in high places and attract opportunities that are high up on your aspirational list. Venus and Mercury face off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, creating tension between unexpected changes in your personal life and your public persona. Just roll with it, Aquarius. The sun clashes with your planetary ruler Saturn, and you’re taking a big step forward in the direction you’ve been set on for ages (think back to early April). Sunday’s full moon can put you in touch with your acquaintances and daily connections. This is also a great time to connect with your friends in a way that’s humanitarian and political as the sun gently harmonizes with philosophical Jupiter.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Libra season is a time of transformation and new beginnings, but now that more planets are leaving Libra for Scorpio, you’re looking onto broader horizons and preparing for a fresh start! The planet of love and money, Venus, moves into your house of higher knowledge and distant travels, making it more pleasurable to venture into unknown territories as you bravely go where you have never gone before. There is a lot of tension that propels you toward these distances as Mercury and Venus face off with rebellious Uranus, encouraging a break from the norm. The full moon in Aries brings a climactic focus to your financial situation, helping you deepen your understanding of your relationship to money. The sun gently harmonizes with Jupiter, your planetary ruler, helping you make necessary changes to realize your ambitious goals.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

There is a full moon in Aries on Sunday, bringing a personal project to fruition! As strong and independent as you are, Aries, you’re still a sensitive and empathetic person, especially this weekend. Use this time to evaluate how you’re feeling about your relationships, and see whether you’re getting the care and affection you deserve. If you find you aren’t, there is room to have conversations about what types of relationships you aspire to have as the sun gently harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter, encouraging forward-thinking conversations. The sun clashes with taskmaster Saturn, and you can make a step toward interpersonal partnerships that support your long-term goals, be they romantic or professional.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Get ready for a wildcard of an unpredictable week, Taurus! Your planetary ruler Venus moves into your house of partnerships, helping you align your personal values with others’. If you’re single, this is a period of attracting the type of relationships that suit you. Surprising news about other people arrives as messenger Mercury faces off with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, stirring the mentally restless pot. At least you won’t be bored! If that isn’t brain-zapping enough, Venus also faces off with unruly Uranus. You might find that you need more personal space from your relationships, or that you’ll be open to new and strange approaches to relationships. Sunday’s full moon asks you to hold your cards close to your chest, take some time alone, and get to bed early.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

This week has a lot of fun events to look forward to, but things could come out of left field and throw your plans for a loop. Both Venus and your planetary ruler Mercury face off with Uranus, the planet of surprises. This can create an awkward situation that makes it hard to pin down plans, but you’re a flexible sign that can act on the fly! The sun clashes with taskmaster Saturn, pushing your intimate relationships or creative endeavors to the mature next step. The sun gently harmonizes with bubbly Jupiter on the day of the full moon on Sunday, creating a more light-hearted and fun atmosphere. Heaven knows you deserve a Sunday funday!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Exciting new people and relationships, and a career peak come your way, Cancer! As Scorpio season draws near, your house of pleasure (via dating, creative pursuits, or partying) becomes more active. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, attracts parties and fun dates. Venus faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, and you may make some unexpected connections. As much fun as casual pleasure can be, you’re interested in something long-lasting and serious, and you’re making a change to address your interpersonal commitments as the sun clashes with Saturn, the planet of responsibility. There’s a full moon on Sunday that gives you deep insight into the ways your reputation is received by those most important to you.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your personal life is getting more of your attention now, be it your day-to-day acquaintances, your family members, or your roommates. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, moves into a very private and personal sector of your chart, encouraging you to focus on the parts of your life that don’t get shared on social media. As Venus and Mercury both face off with Uranus, planet of rebellion and technology, you can be compelled to share a more vulnerable and personal side of yourself to the public as a way to ground yourself. You have an urge to express your individuality and share your ideas during the full moon in Aries, compelling you to preach about what makes you so unique.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You are a curious and open-minded sign, Virgo, and this week, your ideas take on an even more rebellious and eclectic tone! Venus and your planetary ruler Mercury face off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion and surprises. You may be more compelled to chase after idiosyncratic ideas, or trying to wrap your brain around very conceptual or scatterbrained philosophy. It’s an entertainingly curious week. Sunday’s full moon finds your relationship with the material world reaching its crescendo, as it occupies an axis of your chart indicating physical resources, both the coins in your own pocket and the pantries you share with others. You’re in a generous mood as the sun gently harmonizes with Jupiter, investing in what helps you feel grounded without a second thought.

