Weezer and Janelle Monáe Among Headliners at 2025 Bumbershoot Festival

The lineup for Seattle’s 2025 Bumbershoot Festival has been announced, with Weezer and Janelle Monáe among the fest’s headliners.

Celebrating its 52nd year in the Emerald City, Bumbershoot will also feature headlining performances from Bright Eyes, Car Seat Headrest, and Sylvan Esso. Additional bands/artists playing at the festival include The Linda Lindas, Saba, The Murder City Devils, Real Estate, Digable Planets, and a DJ set by Bob the Drag Queen, among many more. Scroll down to the bottom for a full lineup.

Notably, Weezer will be performing their “Voyage to the Blue Planet” set, a continuation of their 2024 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut self-titled album.

There are a couple of performers I’d like to spotlight, however, starting with Scowl. The California punk rock band has been storming the globe over the past few years, and they just released a new album, “Are We All Angels,” that is really, really fuckin good. They always bring tons of energy to their sets, so you do not want to miss them.

The set from local hardcore legends Coffin Break is another that I just know is going to destroy. The band put out a handful of grunge-infused punk-core albums in the early ’90s — a couple of which were through Epitaph Records—but eventually disbanded. If you don’t listen to anything else I say, please, for the love of god, see Coffin Break’s set if you’re going to Bumbershoot.

In addition to the amazing music lineup, Bumbershoot—one of the longest-running independent festivals in the world—will also feature Culinary Arts and Visual Arts programming that will spotlight the region’s standout food/drinks and artists.

For two days only, starting May 7, Bumbershoot Weekend Passes will be available for $199. On May 9th, The Big Gulp joint ticket will go on sale for $340 (Bumbershoot & Capitol Hill Block Party), single-day tickets will become available at $125, and Weekend Passes will increase to $225. This year, Bumbershoot will also offer a Crew Pack, which encompasses Weekend passes for 4 people (family/friends) for $800.

Saturday, August 30

Weezer – Voyage to the Blue Planet, Car Seat Headrest, Bright Eyes, The Budos Band, Indigo De Souza, Tank and the Bangas, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Pattie Gonia (“DJ Set”), Say She She, Hey, Nothing, Quasi, Scowl, Great Grandpa, Madison McFerrin, Kyle Dion, J.R.C.G., Tezatalks, Amelia Day & the Cloves, Zookraght, Biblioteka, Coffin Break, Two Minute Hate, Liv Victorino, Foot Ox, Fleetwood Snack

Sunday, August 31

Aurora, Janelle Monáe, Sylvan Esso, Digable Planets – Blowout Comb 30th Anniversary, Tennis, Saba, The Linda Lindas, Bob the Drag Queen (“DJ Set”), Real Estate, The Murder City Devils, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Spellling, Fat Dog, Bebe Stockwell, The Army, the Navy, Petra Haden, Mega Cat, Day Soul Exquisite, Small Paul, Avery Cochrane, The Jaws of Brooklyn, Vic Daggs II, Weep Wave, Vika & the Velvets, School of Rock Seattle