Weezer Continue to Bless the Rains, Perform “Africa” on ‘Kimmel’

It’s been a little over two weeks since alt-geek titans Weezer released their cover of Toto’s soft rock classic “Africa.” In that time, the 14-year-old girl whose #WeezerCoverAfrica campaign brought the song into the world has had a dream realized; the rains have been blessed; and Weezer have landed their first Hot 100 hit in almost a decade.

They took “Africa” with them to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, keeping their harmonies tight and staying motionless during the song’s emotional crescendoes. Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro came out to play the keyboard solo, and he provided a good dose showmanship, grinning through his cameo and bowing on his way out. This whole news cycle has been glorious—a single beam of sunshine in an otherwise lightless void.

Videos by VICE

Watch the performance at the top of the page. Weezer also played their Blue Album classic “Buddy Holly” on the Kimmel stage, and you can check that out below.

https://youtu.be/r7LsX1N2Bc4

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

