Welcome to Broadly
By VICE Staff
July 27, 2015, 2:50pm

Broadly is VICE's new women's interest channel, with a focus on original reporting and documentary video. It's launching officially on August 3, but you can check out our trailer above and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.