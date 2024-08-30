Wells Fargo Worker Dies at Desk and Nobody Notices for Four Whole Days

Denise Prudhomme clocked into her job at Wells Fargo and sat down at her desk on Friday, August 16. The 60-year-old employee was found dead at that same desk four days later. It apparently took that long for anyone to realize what had happened.

Dying at your desk in your corporate office job is an incredibly bummer way to go. To be fair, two of those days were over the weekend when there were even fewer employees than usual. But that means no one noticed for all of Monday and the majority of Tuesday. If you’re reading this story on the day it was published, a Friday, please do not die at your desk.

Prudhomme last scanned into her office job in Tempe, Arizona, at 7 AM on Friday, and her body was reportedly discovered at 4:55 PM on Tuesday, August 20. Her coworkers did pick up that something weird was going on. They detected a weird smell but assumed it was some kind of plumbing issue.

Prudhomme’s cubicle was on the third floor of the building, tucked away from any main thoroughfares that employees would use to travel between departments. On top of that, most employees at the Tempe Wells Fargo location worked remotely, significantly cutting down the chance of someone finding her body.

Tempe police and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner didn’t detect any signs of foul play, but the woman’s official cause of death remains to be seen. Wells Fargo has said that they’re going to look into their internal procedures to make sure employees receive some kind of check-in to make sure they’re not, you know, dead.