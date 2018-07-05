What Games Are You Catching Up on During This Sleepy July?

Open Thread is where Waypoint staff talk about games and other things we find interesting. This is where you’ll see us chat about games, music, movies, TV, and even sports, and welcome you to participate in the discussion.

OK, so it’s not true July is completely devoid of games. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Octopath Traveler, The Banner Saga 3, and a handful of others sound like a good time, but by and large, video games are taking a break. For whatever reason, I don’t think this translates to me getting to take the entire month off, but I’m have to check.

But unlike the past, you’re not without options. Heck, I’m sure my July will be busy, thanks to Hollow Knight, a game long enough that it might actually chew up all the free time I have, before games start moving back into gear next month. (I’m also morbidly curious about Detroit: Become Human, a game I recently got back into because like life and love, you must experience a David Cage game for yourself to truly understand it.)

If there’s time, I’m hoping to work through The Banner Saga 2 on Switch. I loved the world of the first one, even if the strategy part left me a little cold, and I’m curious to see where the story goes. I wouldn’t be surprised if that remains a dream..

What are you hoping to catch up on this month?

