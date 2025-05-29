What Is a Social Media Prenup and Do You Need One?

We all know that social media often portrays a highlight reel, and the same goes for relationships online. Sometimes, the happiest-looking couple on Instagram is actually the least fulfilled and most unhealthy in real life.

Not to mention, social media can negatively affect relationships in a variety of ways. For example, when people choose to overshare about their partner or their relationship, it invites opinions and speculations into their private lives.

I’ve unfortunately witnessed countless people post about a fight they were currently having with their significant other, venting via Facebook status or Instagram story. On the other hand, I’ve always seen people exploit or shit-talk their exes during or after a breakup.

Obviously, this behavior can be problematic and distressing for people getting into serious relationships. Can we really trust the person we’re dating with our personal information, photos, and reputation?

That’s where social media prenups come into play.

What is a social media prenup?

Before we cover a social media prenup, let’s first go over what a traditional, financial prenup is. The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel defines a prenup as “a legally binding contract signed by a couple before marriage, specifying how their assets, debts, and spousal support will be handled in the event of divorce or death.”

The idea of a traditional prenup has always been controversial. Many claim it takes the romance out of a marriage, while others believe it’s a smart financial decision. According to The Modern Marriage Report by Rayden Solicitors, nearly 2 in 5 people, or 39% of respondents, believe couples should have one. What’s more, more men than women are for prenups

The report later defined a social media prenup as “a formal agreement on what can and can’t be shared online following a breakup.” Basically, it’s a way for couples to set boundaries on what their partners can post about them and their relationship. Apparently, a whopping 39% of people believe couples should have this kind of prenup. Specifically, those aged 25-34 felt strongest, with 69% agreeing. Again, more men than women back the concept.

With more relationships taking place online for all to see, the idea really isn’t that wild to me. In fact, considering the amount of drama involving couples present on TikTok, I think a social media prenup could be healthy for some people.

Why are more people turning to social media prenups?

More people are sharing their personal lives, including their relationships, online. With so many daters posting intimate details about themselves and their partners on social media, it’s no wonder some want to protect their reputation should their relationships go south.

For example, perhaps you and your partner have shared deep conversations about your mental health. After your breakup, you don’t want to worry that your ex will get angry and air out all your dirty laundry or share information about your struggles online. You might include this boundary in your social media prenup.

“For many, protecting their reputation in the digital age is becoming just as important as securing their finances,” the report states.