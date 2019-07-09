Our ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Is a Sweaty Mess, but at Least We Can Enjoy the Memes

May was a time of hope: Megan Thee Stallion had just dropped “Fever,” introducing us to the concept of “real hot girl shit” and kicking off what we all collectively decided would be a hot girl summer. That lasted a good while—shitty boyfriends got dumped, crop tops were purchased with abandon, Instagram overflowed with shameless selfies—but as the season has dragged on, temperatures have grown increasingly unbearable, and all our innocent, ambitious dreams have gone unrealized, things are looking a bit different. We all want to have a hot girl summer—but for many of us, it’s just not happening. Our new clothes fit weird. We’re covered in mosquito bites. We have terrible sunburns. We’re very, very sweaty.

Incapable of sustaining the whole “hot girl”/”hot boy” thing, we’re dealing with the vast gulf between our aspirations and our grim reality the best way we know how: by making a bunch of dumb memes about it.

If you’ve spent every day of the last few months drenched in sweat, leaving embarrassing stains on your clothes and making sleep impossible, guess what: You’re not alone.

https://twitter.com/pussymukbang/status/1143641228657008640

if “hot girl summer” means sweating thru ur clothes every time u leave the house and taking 3 showers a day then hell ya we havin a hot girl summer — nicole (@nicoleej0hnson) July 6, 2019

https://twitter.com/lesbianvergil/status/1147920918955646976

https://twitter.com/vostrifae/status/1148493716715450372

https://twitter.com/gabrielledrolet/status/1148288713170063361

hot girl summer 💋 pic.twitter.com/Y4Ixi77U38 — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) June 25, 2019

https://twitter.com/nickusen/status/1148344667655815169

https://twitter.com/SorryMomDotGov/status/1148301661493846016

https://twitter.com/babyboisenpai/status/1147906796935372801?s=21

https://twitter.com/thelifeoflogn/status/1146101130704957441

priest: there are no dumb questions, my son, ask me anything



me: *deep breath* do you think god is having a hot girl summer? — aaron yin (@aaronflarin) July 8, 2019

https://twitter.com/sarafcarter/status/1148362984311443457

saw myself in a bathing suit today and hot girl summer is CANCELLED, hot personality summer is now ON — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) July 5, 2019

https://twitter.com/anugov1/status/1146617160078413829

Hot girl summer? Honey the world is ending. We bout to have a hot girl apocalypse — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 7, 2019



Follow Drew Schwartz on Twitter.

