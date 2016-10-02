What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/2

Happy October! How did we even get here when just yesterday we were drunk at July 4 barbecues? Well, Father Time is a total dick, so as we rip another sheet off our kitten desk calendars, let’s see how the famous people of Instagram spent their last week of September.

Adele

New York, NY / Madison Square Garden / Sept 25

A photo posted by @adele on Sep 26, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT



Adele looks like she’s deeply contemplating that hat decision. Meanwhile I’m contemplating why the fuck I didn’t go to her Madison Square Garden concert.

Madonna

Living For Hillary Yes I vote for intelligence. I vote for equal rights for women and all minorities. Women Run the World now they have to get out and start supporting one another. No more misogynist feminists! No more mysogony. Get out and Vote

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 27, 2016 at 11:20pm PDT



Hasn’t Hillary been through enough, Madge? Sidebar: How great is that pantsuit? I’m obsessed.

French Montana

GET OUT YOUR FEELINGS AND GET YOUR BAG

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Sep 28, 2016 at 7:59pm PDT



Is French Montana kneeling? Someone tell me now. I give no fucks about him flexing racks or Fat Joe’s weird snakeskin jumpsuit. I need to know why he looks so small next to Joe. This pic is awkward as fuck.

Chris Brown

A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Sep 29, 2016 at 4:47am PDT



Seriously, Breezy can never commit to one hairstyle. How’s he gonna handle this complete change to the shape of his head?

Britney Spears

When they bring you this baby taco to share

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 29, 2016 at 2:47pm PDT



Uh, tiny taco. Cool.

Rihanna

And once again we have Rihanna looking elegantly badass with this Victorian Puma garb. Need that fan btw.

G-Eazy

A photo posted by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Sep 26, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT



Posting for that photobomber, really.

Lil Yachty

A photo posted by Remy Boyz 1738 (@lilyachty) on Sep 29, 2016 at 1:52pm PDT



I kind of have to respect Lil Yachty for always keeping that boat narrative alive, especially with this sailor-esque shirt. The pants, not so much.

Monty

MontyZoo ! by @leondash / Models: @_enticing & @deeeeex3

A photo posted by Remy Boyz 1738 (@remyboymonty1738) on Sep 29, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT



So it’s looking like Remy Boy Monty is having a good time, right? Those cheetah fishnet stockings are super questionable though.

Beyoncé

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 29, 2016 at 7:41am PDT



And just as I finished beating the shit out of women at Top Shop for the first season of Ivy Park, Bey comes through with another whole season. Her clothing is like a Netflix show I can’t stop binge watching.

Brandy

#tbt what a moment…. sittin on #TopOfTheWorld #MasonBetha ✌ @rsvpmase

A photo posted by B R AN D Y (@4everbrandy) on Sep 29, 2016 at 8:50am PDT



HAD TO POST THIS THROWBACK IDC IDC IDC IDC.

Bebe Rexha



A photo posted by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Sep 29, 2016 at 6:51am PDT



Shout out to that rainbow fur, but I still can’t tell Bebe Rexha and blond Kylie Jenner apart.

Fetty Wap

Thank you GQ for the dope feature @gq : @stevenpanpan #GHBZoo

A photo posted by RemyBoyz”1738″ (@fettywap1738) on Sep 29, 2016 at 1:07pm PDT



That benchwarmer coat is not conducive for motorcycle riding. I’m just saying.

Ludacris

#tbt

#tbt

A photo posted by @ludacris on Sep 29, 2016 at 6:47pm PDT



Another solid #TBT, full of flip phones and black Ts and gold chains. AND GAME IN A G-UNIT BANDANA. Sorry, Hip-Hop #TBT gives me life in caps.

Drake

Guns and roses

Guns and roses

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Sep 30, 2016 at 5:21am PDT



It’s like Drake and French work at some Hedge Fund and their boss (played by Kevin Spacey) finally “lets loose” at one of the company parties. See, I just wrote an entire movie script.

Kim Kardashian

Mrs. West | Photo: @zoeygrossman

Mrs. West | Photo: @zoeygrossman

A photo posted by Billboard (@billboard) on Sep 29, 2016 at 11:21am PDT



As a bonus treat to you all, I present Kim Kardashian in spaceman silver thigh boots and being Hip-Hop AF in a Westside Connection t-shirt.

But really though, Kathy Iandoli is curious about Kim Kardashian’s favorite Westside Connection song. Mmmhmmm, she’ll wait. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.