What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/2

Happy October! How did we even get here when just yesterday we were drunk at July 4 barbecues? Well, Father Time is a total dick, so as we rip another sheet off our kitten desk calendars, let’s see how the famous people of Instagram spent their last week of September.
Adele
Adele looks like she’s deeply contemplating that hat decision. Meanwhile I’m contemplating why the fuck I didn’t go to her Madison Square Garden concert.
Madonna
Hasn’t Hillary been through enough, Madge? Sidebar: How great is that pantsuit? I’m obsessed.
French Montana
Is French Montana kneeling? Someone tell me now. I give no fucks about him flexing racks or Fat Joe’s weird snakeskin jumpsuit. I need to know why he looks so small next to Joe. This pic is awkward as fuck.
Chris Brown
Seriously, Breezy can never commit to one hairstyle. How’s he gonna handle this complete change to the shape of his head?
Britney Spears
Uh, tiny taco. Cool.
Rihanna
And once again we have Rihanna looking elegantly badass with this Victorian Puma garb. Need that fan btw.
G-Eazy
Posting for that photobomber, really.
Lil Yachty
I kind of have to respect Lil Yachty for always keeping that boat narrative alive, especially with this sailor-esque shirt. The pants, not so much.
Monty
So it’s looking like Remy Boy Monty is having a good time, right? Those cheetah fishnet stockings are super questionable though.
Beyoncé
And just as I finished beating the shit out of women at Top Shop for the first season of Ivy Park, Bey comes through with another whole season. Her clothing is like a Netflix show I can’t stop binge watching.
Brandy
HAD TO POST THIS THROWBACK IDC IDC IDC IDC.
Bebe Rexha
Shout out to that rainbow fur, but I still can’t tell Bebe Rexha and blond Kylie Jenner apart.
Fetty Wap
That benchwarmer coat is not conducive for motorcycle riding. I’m just saying.
Ludacris
Another solid #TBT, full of flip phones and black Ts and gold chains. AND GAME IN A G-UNIT BANDANA. Sorry, Hip-Hop #TBT gives me life in caps.
Drake
It’s like Drake and French work at some Hedge Fund and their boss (played by Kevin Spacey) finally “lets loose” at one of the company parties. See, I just wrote an entire movie script.
Kim Kardashian
As a bonus treat to you all, I present Kim Kardashian in spaceman silver thigh boots and being Hip-Hop AF in a Westside Connection t-shirt.
But really though, Kathy Iandoli is curious about Kim Kardashian’s favorite Westside Connection song. Mmmhmmm, she’ll wait. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.