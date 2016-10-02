What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/2

VICE
Happy October! How did we even get here when just yesterday we were drunk at July 4 barbecues? Well, Father Time is a total dick, so as we rip another sheet off our kitten desk calendars, let’s see how the famous people of Instagram spent their last week of September.

Adele

New York, NY / Madison Square Garden / Sept 25
Adele looks like she’s deeply contemplating that hat decision. Meanwhile I’m contemplating why the fuck I didn’t go to her Madison Square Garden concert.

Madonna

Living For Hillary Yes I vote for intelligence. I vote for equal rights for women and all minorities. Women Run the World now they have to get out and start supporting one another. No more misogynist feminists! No more mysogony. Get out and Vote 
Hasn’t Hillary been through enough, Madge? Sidebar: How great is that pantsuit? I’m obsessed.

French Montana

GET OUT YOUR FEELINGS AND GET YOUR BAG
Is French Montana kneeling? Someone tell me now. I give no fucks about him flexing racks or Fat Joe’s weird snakeskin jumpsuit. I need to know why he looks so small next to Joe. This pic is awkward as fuck.

Chris Brown

Seriously, Breezy can never commit to one hairstyle. How’s he gonna handle this complete change to the shape of his head?

Britney Spears

When they bring you this baby taco to share 
Uh, tiny taco. Cool.

Rihanna

Last night was such a beautiful moment in my life and career as a designer! To be on a Paris Fashion Week Calendar with my 2nd #FENTYxPUMA collection still doesn’t feel real!!! But most of all to have such an incredible response and reviews from the most respected in fashion makes my heart so bright!!! Paris is a long way from Barbados, and I feel so proud to have made it here! Creating this collection on tour was NOT easy, but by the grace of God and with the best team, we were able to create something inspiring to the world of athletic wear! Thank you @Puma for giving me the space to create, thank you @Tidal for the immense support and allowing my fans all over the world to share this with me!!
And once again we have Rihanna looking elegantly badass with this Victorian Puma garb. Need that fan btw.

G-Eazy

Posting for that photobomber, really.

Lil Yachty

I kind of have to respect Lil Yachty for always keeping that boat narrative alive, especially with this sailor-esque shirt. The pants, not so much.

Monty

MontyZoo ! by @leondash / Models: @_enticing & @deeeeex3 
So it’s looking like Remy Boy Monty is having a good time, right? Those cheetah fishnet stockings are super questionable though.

Beyoncé

And just as I finished beating the shit out of women at Top Shop for the first season of Ivy Park, Bey comes through with another whole season. Her clothing is like a Netflix show I can’t stop binge watching.

Brandy

#tbt what a moment…. sittin on #TopOfTheWorld #MasonBetha ✌ @rsvpmase
HAD TO POST THIS THROWBACK IDC IDC IDC IDC.

Bebe Rexha


Shout out to that rainbow fur, but I still can’t tell Bebe Rexha and blond Kylie Jenner apart.

Fetty Wap

Thank you GQ for the dope feature @gq : @stevenpanpan #GHBZoo
That benchwarmer coat is not conducive for motorcycle riding. I’m just saying.

Ludacris

#tbt
Another solid #TBT, full of flip phones and black Ts and gold chains. AND GAME IN A G-UNIT BANDANA. Sorry, Hip-Hop #TBT gives me life in caps.

Drake

Guns and roses
It’s like Drake and French work at some Hedge Fund and their boss (played by Kevin Spacey) finally “lets loose” at one of the company parties. See, I just wrote an entire movie script.

Kim Kardashian

Mrs. West | Photo: @zoeygrossman
As a bonus treat to you all, I present Kim Kardashian in spaceman silver thigh boots and being Hip-Hop AF in a Westside Connection t-shirt.

But really though, Kathy Iandoli is curious about Kim Kardashian’s favorite Westside Connection song. Mmmhmmm, she’ll wait. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.

