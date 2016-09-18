What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 9/18

This week, everyone posed with Martha Stewart on Instagram. No seriously, I had to double check my own account to make sure I wasn’t in a photo with her either. Don’t believe me? You’ll see.

Fat Joe

Looks like we been COOKINNNN

A photo posted by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Sep 12, 2016 at 5:23pm PDT



See? Snoop, Kelis, Fat Joe, and…Martha Stewart.

DJ Khaled

bless up @snoopdogg Martha Stewart Robin Thicke

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 11, 2016 at 4:01pm PDT



Oh look, and add to that list: DJ Khaled and Robin Thicke.

Beyoncé

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 12, 2016 at 8:38pm PDT



Meanwhile Beyoncé gives zero fucks about Martha Stewart. She’s also my Fall Fashion Goals. #hoodieseason

Bebe Rexha

Today’s Glam for @itsjeremyscott #nyfw Makeup: @kiranasrat Hair: @cesar4styles Styling: @wilfordlenov

A photo posted by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Sep 12, 2016 at 8:19am PDT



I thought Bebe Rexha was Kylie Jenner again. Sue me.

2 Chainz

Double salute the best story teller in the game happy g’day nasty @nas

A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Sep 14, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT



The cutest thing about this is that 2 Chainz reposted his own photo.

French Montana

@sanaahamri #moroccangang #EMPIRE #1week

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Sep 14, 2016 at 6:13pm PDT



Someone who watches EMPIRE needs to inform me of what this photo means after the episode premieres. Thank you.

2 Chainz

Rap , cook , hoop

A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Sep 15, 2016 at 4:36pm PDT



Oh hey, once again it’s Martha Stewart.

Adam Lambert

A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on Sep 15, 2016 at 8:19pm PDT



Adam Lambert just summed up my weekend with this photo. Kudos.

Wiz Khalifa

Fully aware of who I am and where I’m going. More aware than ever.

A photo posted by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Sep 13, 2016 at 8:41pm PDT



Was Wiz trying to be scary in this photo? If so, he failed because he looks adorable.

Beyoncé

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 12, 2016 at 9:20pm PDT



I feel like we needed one more of Beyoncé looking amazing and carefree to add joy to all of our lives.

Rick Ross

Be the energy you want to attract! Sending #love and #gratitude on this beautiful Sunday! A grateful and open heart is a magnet for miracles! Namaste to my teacher today @bradleyboleman

One of One.

A photo posted by Rick Ross / Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Sep 15, 2016 at 11:13am PDT



Seriously, who else on this planet could pull off a patterned men’s shirt like Rozay? NOBODY. That’s who.

Nas

A photo posted by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Sep 15, 2016 at 1:10am PDT



See? More patterned epicness.

Jenny Lewis



by @adamseagull by @hugoleung

A photo posted by jenny lewis (@jennydianelewis) on Sep 15, 2016 at 9:39pm PDT



What’s a weekly column without my Jenny Lewis Appreciation Post? Seriously, every time she is next to an American flag, I suddenly feel patriotic. And how is she slaying so hard in a white suit with watercolors on it? How?

Drake

Come celebrate my birthday with me in Vegas at #DraisLIVE inside @DraisLV on 9/9! Tix: bit.ly/Nas99 #teamhennessy

A photo posted by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Sep 6, 2016 at 5:32pm PDT



@nefthepharaoh BAY AREA NIGHT TWO

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 15, 2016 at 1:07am PDT



Nef The Pharaoh is so awesome. I’m not entirely sure what Drake is doing in this photo though.

Miley Cyrus

Fallon X Miley ! Talking about @elleusa @happyhippiefdn @nbcthevoice and #crisisinsixscenes tonight at 11:30 on NBC!! #iminthemoodforyou #fallontonight

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 16, 2016 at 10:07am PDT



Eh…what’s up…Miley?

Jhene Aiko

#onelovefestival

A photo posted by Efuru (@jheneaiko) on Sep 11, 2016 at 3:26am PDT



If Zoe Kravitz and FKA Twigs had a baby…

Kathy Iandoli is buying a new hoodie for the Fall #youcare. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.