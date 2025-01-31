What the Hell Is Going On -- EA Just Shadow Dropped ‘The Sims’ and ‘The Sims 2’ as Legacy Releases

HOLY. SHIT. EA may be a highly controversial company on its worst days, but they won big today. Right now, you can purchase The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle for $39.99. What does that come with? Nothing special — just The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection. (Though you can individually purchase the former for $19.99 and the latter for $29.99.) What do they come with? Well, if you’re a “Back in the Day” person like me, do you remember when EA only had a million expansions between both games? That’s right — you’re getting all of them.

“Hoople Borpna (that’s Simlish for “happy birthday”)! In honor of The Sims 25th Birthday, The Sims and EA today re-introduce fan favorites The Sims and The Sims 2, launching together as The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle and separately as The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection. Simmers can play with the iconic characters, sounds, and music of some of the games that pioneered the life simulation genre and welcomed so many players into the community. As part of the celebration, players will also receive bonus content in the birthday bundle,” a press release states.

‘EA’ apparently also stands for ‘eating abundantly’

“’Bringing back our original games where all the chaos first unfolded and the life simulation genre began is special for our team and a birthday treat for our players,’ said Kate Gorman Revelli, Vice President and General Manager, The Sims. ‘Our players have been wishing to relive all the nostalgia. And we knew our birthday would be the perfect moment to celebrate with them and introduce The Sims to new players. We look forward to another exciting 25 years as we continue empowering our community to reimagine all the different ways they play with life.’”

Do you know how hard it is to talk to y’all right now and not impulse-buy that Birthday Bundle? EA, you aren’t off the hook by any means, though. But, today? You can have a bit of a break. You tugged on my childhood nostalgia heartstrings. Plus, as a (relatively) well-adjusted adult now, I can actually enjoy both games without having a whole existential crisis! That’ll be nice!