When Does Game Pass Get Fortnite Crew? Xbox Release Date & Pricing Explained.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will soon include Fortnite Crew as part of its premium subscription tier. However, there is still some confusion surrounding when the feature officially launches. Here is everything you need to know about the Game Pass Fortnite Crew release date.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Last month, Microsoft stunned players when it announced it was increasing the price of Xbox Game Pass by 50%. However, one of the main features used to justify the price hike was the inclusion of Fortnite Crew as an Ultimate perk. This essentially gives players every season of the Fortnite Battle Pass for free, including bonus skins and cosmetic items.

Videos by VICE

However, despite being announced over a month ago, the feature still isn’t live because the perk was actually delayed. According to Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass will get Fortnite Crew starting on Saturday, November 15, 2025. That means Ultimate subscribers will be able to get the new Simpsons Fortnite Battle Pass for free, assuming they wait a few weeks and don’t buy it now.

Screenshot: Epic Games

This is a bit frustrating, as the Simpsons crossover is technically a mini-season that only runs for 30 days. So, if you are waiting for the Game Pass perk to go live on the 15th, that only gives you two weeks to complete the Battle Pass to unlock Homer Simpson and Ned Flanders. D’oh! Of course, this also means you get the Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass when it launches on December 2, 2025 — so there’s at least that.

Fortnite Crew Pricing & Value on Game Pass

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Crew currently costs 1,000 V-Bucks, or about $11.99 a month. If you are an active Fortnite player on Xbox, then Ultimate might be worth it. But that largely depends on whether you actually play the games released on the subscription service. Obviously, if you don’t care about Epic Games’ battle royale, then the perk isn’t worth the 50% price increase at all.

Below are the prices for Xbox Game Pass Fortnite Crew vs a normal subscription through Epic Games:

Xbox Game Pass Fortnite Crew: $29 a month

Epic Games Fortnite Crew Subscription: $11.99 a month

Doing the rough math, Fortnite Crew costs players around $143 a year in total. In comparison, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will pay around $360 for 12 months under the new pricing scheme. So again, it really depends on whether you take advantage of the games added to the Xbox subscription service or not.

Is Game Pass Fortnite Crew Worth It?

Screenshot: Xbox

On a personal note, I find the new Xbox subscription perk a little bit baffling. While it’s true there are many users who play both AAA games and live-service titles, the overlap isn’t as big as you might think.

According to recent studies, many active live-service players don’t buy any new video games per year — meaning many Fortnite players only play Epic Games’ battle royale. So for that group, the Game Pass price increase is definitely not a good deal.