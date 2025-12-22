When Does Kim Kardashian Leave Fortnite? Final Day to Buy the Kim K Skin

The Kim Kardashian Fortnite skin is one of the most popular cosmetics in the battle royale right now. As a result, some players are wondering when the last day is that they can buy the Kim K skin. Here is when Kim Kardashian leaves Fortnite.

When Does the Kim K Fortnite Skin Leave the Item Shop?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kim Kardashian Fortnite skin has been dominating the battle royale since it launched on December 13. It’s so popular that it’s already become the most-used Fortnite skins in Chapter 7 Season 1, and it’s only been out for a week. So to say it’s popular is an understatement. It’s understandable, then, that many players want to know when the Kim K Fortnite skin will leave Fortnite.

According to Epic Games, Kim Kardashian leaves Fortnite on Sunday, December 28, 2025. That means you have a little over a week to save up those V-Bucks to get the popular skin! As far as the exact time she is leaving the Item Shop, we’ve also got you covered there. The Kim Kardashian Fortnite skin will no longer be available starting at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET, which is when the shop’s daily reset occurs.

Screenshot: Epic Games

However, for your convenience, here is when Kim Kardashian leaves Fortnite in each region:

Region Local time Local date North America (PT) 4:00 PM Dec 28, 2025 North America (ET) 7:00 PM Dec 28, 2025 Canada (Toronto / ET) 7:00 PM Dec 28, 2025 Brazil (Brasília / BRT) 9:00 PM Dec 28, 2025 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM Dec 29, 2025 Europe (Central Europe / CET) 1:00 AM Dec 29, 2025 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM Dec 29, 2025 Australia (Sydney / AEDT) 11:00 AM Dec 29, 2025

Will the Kim Kardashian Fortnite Skin Return to the Item Shop?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kim Kardashian Fortnite skin is not a limited-time collaboration. It’s a part of the game’s Icon Series, which means it will eventually return to Fortnite at a later date. So if you miss out on getting the Kim K skin this December, she will likely be brought back to the game at some point during Fortnite Chapter 7.

Never say never, though. It’s impossible to predict when a Fortnite cosmetic will stop being sold. There is the classic example of the Travis Scott skin, which is pretty much non-existent at this point. However, Kim Kardashian worked closely with Epic Games on this collaboration, and it’s been a massive hit for the battle royale. So it will certainly return in the future.

Players Love the Kim Kardashian Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, the Kim Kardashian Fortnite cosmetic is already the most-used skin in Chapter 7 Season 1. After this stat was revealed by Epic Games and FortniteGG, players reacted to the news by praising the crossover.

“Top 100 ALL TIME in less than a week? That is actually an insane stat. The Kardashian buff is real,” one user on X wrote in surprise. Another player claimed Kim K was the best skin in the game currently: “Kim Kardashian lowkey dethroned Chun Li as Fortnite’s best skin.” One comment reacted, “It’s just a good skin. It’s perfect for the game and it looks good. It’s simple with lots of customization.”

Screenshot: Epic Games

Many players praised the Kim Kardashian Fortnite skin for having incredible customization options. I haven’t done the math myself, but according to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Kim K skin has a staggering “336 style combinations.” If nothing else, the popular crossover is proof that Fortnite players want more customization options for their skins.