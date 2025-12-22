Sabrina Carpenter and Kim Kardashian Are Dominating Fortnite Right Now

Epic Games has released an end-of-the-year Fortnite report that has revealed that Sabrina Carpenter and Kim Kardashian are really popular in the battle royale. The cosmetics are already two of the most used Fortnite skins of 2025.

To celebrate the end of 2025, Epic Games has rolled out a “Year in Review” feature for Fortnite. The blog post reveals many interesting stats, such as there being over 100 million reboot vans that have already been stolen and driven in Chapter 7 Season 1. However, the most surprising stat is just how popular the Kim Kardashian Fortnite crossover is.

According to Epic Games, over 37, 592, 782 Fortnite games have been played using the Kim Kardashian cosmetic. Over on FortniteGG the archive site also backs this up, revealing that the reality tv star has already become the most used skin in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. This is even more impressive when you realize that the Kim K cosmetic has only been out for about a week by this point.

Sabrina Carpenter Skin Dominates Fortnite Duos, Trios, and Squads

Hilariously, the Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite skin has been dominating co-op modes in the battle royale as well. Specifically, it’s the most popular cosmetic for duos, trios or squads. Epic Games revealed that over 6, 798, 000 matches have been played where every member on the team has a Sabrina Carpenter skin equipped.

So no, you aren’t crazy if you think there is a lot of sweaty Sabrina Carpenter players in duos. With the new Christmas Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite skin coming out on December 22, the pop star is likely to be even more popular in the battle royale.

Most Used Fortnite Skins in Chapter 7 Season 1 (2025)

As I said above, Kim Kardashian is currently the most used Fortnite skin in the game. However, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at what are the current top ten most popular cosmetics in Fortnite this season to round out 2025.

Here is a list of the most used Fortnite Skins in Chapter 7 Season 1 (courtesy of FortniteGG):

#1: Iconic Kim Kardashian Skin – 5.13%, 2.9 million

#2: Backlash – 2.53%, 1.4 Million

#3: Cat Holloway – 2.52%, 1.4 Million

#4: Chani (Dune Skin) – 2.44%, 1.4 Million

#5: Surf Witch – 2.01%, 1.1 Million

#6: Joltara – 1.98%, 1.1 Million

#7: Playboi Carti – 1.79%, 998.2k

#8: Par Patroller – 1.76%, 978.7k

#9: Focus – 1.69%, 938.7k

$10: Catwoman (Comic Book Outfit) – 1.62%, 900.7k

The list for the most used Fortnite Skins of all time is even more interesting, as it actually features a lot of non-Icon cosmetics. I would have expected more popular crossovers to be on the list as well, such as anime or other video games.

Most Used Fortnite Skins of All Time

#1: Backlash – 3.7%, 39.5 million

#2: Joltara – 3.03%, 32.3 Million

#3: Surf Witch – 2.67%, 28.4 Million

#4: Par Patroller – 2.61%, 27.9 Million

#5: Focus – 2.53%, 27 Million

#6: Lara Croft – 2.13%, 22.7 Million

#7: Echo – 2.11%, 22.5 Million

#8: Aura – 1.75%, 18.7 Million

#9: Catwoman (Comic Book Outfit) – 1.66%, 17.7 Million

#10: Caper – 1.65%, 17.6 Million

Now, it should be pointed out that these are not official stats from Epic Games and are based on tracking from FortniteGG. The third-party site is not actually connected to the game. Regardless, it’s still a pretty good indicator of what skins have been used the most in Fortnite.

Given that Fortnite originally launched in 2017, it explains why many of the most used skins of all time are non-collaborations. Still, it’s undeniable that the Kim Kardashian Fortnite crossover is quickly becoming one of the game’s most popular to date.