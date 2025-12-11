Kim Kardashian Fortnite Skins Leaked — Release Date, Prices, and All Cosmetics Revealed

A Kim Kardashian Fortnite collaboration has been announced by Epic Games. The surprise collaboration will feature multiple skins of the reality TV star, including her SKIMS clothing brand. Here is when the Kim Kardashian cosmetics are coming to the battle royale.

If you saw the headline and did a double take, you are not alone. If you had told me we would be getting a Kim Kardashian Fortnite collaboration a year ago, I wouldn’t have believed it. Although to be fair, we have gotten a Balenciaga crossover before. The Kim Kardashian collaboration was announced by Epic Games in a surprise trailer and is coming soon.

The Kim Kardashian Fortnite skins release date is Saturday, December 13, 2025. According to dataminers, the crossover is pretty extensive and will feature three main skins. However, the Kim Kardashian cosmetics will also include over eight alternate outfit styles, including numerous hairstyles. Yeah, it’s a lot of skin combinations.

The Kim Kardashian bundle is also a collaboration with her clothing brand SKIMS. This explains why the Fortnite Chapter 7 skin has so many additional styles. Although at the time of writing, it’s unclear how many skins you will need to actually buy in order to obtain every single Kim Kardashian outfit in Fortnite.

All Kim Kardashian Fortnite Skins & Prices (Leaked)

Images of the Fortnite SKIMS skins were also officially revealed on Kim Kardashian’s official Instagram page. The fashion icon shared numerous screenshots of the cosmetics releasing on December 13 and wrote “see you in Fortnite.”

For your convenience, here is a list of the Kim Kardashian Fortnite cosmetic items we know about so far and their potential pricing:

Kim Kardashian (Fur Coat): 1,500 V-Bucks

Kim Kardashian (SKIMS Suit): 1,500 V-Bucks

Kim Kardashian (Leather Suit): 1,500 V-Bucks

Kim Kardashian Purse (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

Emote (Paper Magazine Pose): 500 V-Bucks

Makeup Backpack (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks

Ring Light and Phone (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks

Jet (Glider): 1,200 V-Bucks

It should be pointed out we don’t know yet how the outfits will be bundled. As I mentioned above, many of the different skins appear to be alternate outfit styles. So it’s possible only two skins are sold separately, with additional styles unlocked after purchasing. The Kim Kardashian Fortnite skins should be sold in a bundle at a discounted price.

If you thought this would only be skins though, think again. There is also a Kim Kardashian Pickaxe as well. In the official trailer, we see the reality TV star hitting another player over the head with a fashion purse.

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @HypeX

Official marketing has also confirmed there will be back bling, gliders, and an emote based on her infamous Paper Magazine cover photo. Hilariously, the emote swaps out champagne for Chug Jug juice. The Fortnite Kim character also uses her foot to hold the glass instead of her, well you know. Totally understandable though given this is Fortnite we are talking about here.